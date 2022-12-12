For the 15th year in a row, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team officers from around Kings County parked their huge armored vehicle outside the Hanford Target Saturday store to collect food and toys for low income and underprivileged families.
The “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event collected enough food and toys to take care of many families who would otherwise have little or nothing for their children. Customers walking into Target were asked by officers if they could buy a toy or some food, especially designated for the needy.
When they came out of the store, they handed the items to an officer who loaded the items into the SWAT truck.