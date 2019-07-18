HANFORD — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will be hosting three upcoming Stuff the Bus events across Kings and Kern counties.
Partnering with local community members, organizations and businesses, Salas will supply hundreds of backpacks fully loaded with supplies to local students throughout the Central Valley.
These donations will ensure that students, many of whom do not have the resources to purchase backpacks and supplies, are fully prepared to achieve academic success in the new school year.
“One of the best ways we can improve our community is through education,” Salas said. “It is important that we come together to support our local students so that they are prepared with the school supplies they need to succeed.”
The Stuff the Bus event in Hanford will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 250 S. 12th Ave.
Volunteers ask shoppers to buy school supplies and donate them to the cause, and the supplies are then stuffed into a big yellow school bus. The donations of backpacks, pencils, notebooks and other school supplies will be distributed to students all across Kings County.
The bus is also scheduled to make stops in Wasco on Friday, Delano on Monday and Shafter on Aug. 3.
Former Assemblyman Danny Gilmore started the annual drive in 2009. The tradition was continued by his successor, former Assemblyman David Valadao, and now Salas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.