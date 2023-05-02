A new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology estimates that thousands of private well users in the Central Valley could be extracting contaminated water.
The study estimates a 0.7 percent chance users of a domestic well in the Tulare Lake hydrologic region, which includes Hanford, would draw water above the Environmental Protection Agency's secondary maximum contaminant level for manganese.
According to Samantha Ying, principal investigator of the study and assistant professor of Soil Biochemistry at the University of California Riverside, manganese, a mineral naturally found in groundwater, can have serious effects on health. This is particularly true for babies and children.
Ying pointed to studies that showed that even relatively small amounts of manganese could impair development in young children or increase the probability of a learning disability for young children or babies.
“If you were to use infant formula for babies, you need to use water,” Ying said. “And because babies are so tiny, if you have what seems like a low concentration of manganese in your water, relative to the low weight of a baby, it’s relatively high for a per-pound basis.”
Hanford’s Public Works Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the City’s water purification process. However, a frequently asked questions page on the City’s website says Hanford’s water is chlorinated. According to Ying, chlorination is one of two basic but effective ways to help remove manganese from water. The other method is aeration.
“Public water systems always chlorinate, and that can help remove the manganese as a side effect,” Ying said. “When you aerate, you’re literally oxygenating or pumping air into the water, and that will cause the manganese to come out and be a solid thing you can filter out.”
A consumer confidence report released by Hanford’s Public Works department in 2021 detected an average of 11.83 parts per billion of manganese in Hanford water. The amount is well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s secondary maximum contaminant level, which are optional, non-enforceable guidelines for public agencies like the city of Hanford, of 50 parts per billion.
But for residents of the Central Valley who get water from private wells, which are completely unregulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, effectively monitoring or filtering their water can be prohibitively expensive. Models from the study project that the amount of manganese in water from a private well would not be reduced by simply drilling a private well deeper, either.
The study also looked at areas in the Central Valley served by a domestic well and found that 48 percent of Central Valley residents served by such wells would be considered to live in a disadvantaged community, based on annual income. More than 88 percent of residents who had a high probability of extracting groundwater contaminated by manganese were considered to live in a disadvantaged community.
“Aside from the cost of treatment being an issue, just even monitoring the water is expensive,” Ying said. “And the way public water systems do it is through instruments that are hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even if you don’t have an instrument like most people, you want to take a water sample and send it off to the lab, it’s expensive.”