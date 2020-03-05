Students swarm Civic Auditorium for Spelling Bee

HANFORD — Over 150 students from all over the county swarmed the Hanford Civic Auditorium to take part in this year’s Kings County Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee ran from Feb. 25-28 and included students representing every school district in Kings County, including private and charter schools.

Nineteen students competed at each grade level from first through eighth grades. These students qualified for the county competition by winning a series of class, school and district spelling competitions

Two grade competitions took place each day, kicking off with first and second grades on Tuesday and concluding with seventh and eighth grades on Friday.

Jeff Frasieur once again returned as Spell Master, a position he has held for over 30 years in the Kings County Spelling Bee.

Leana Cantrell, a member of the committee that coordinated the competition, said many familiar faces returned to the bee this year. She said it is always fun to see the students recognize their competitors and develop friendships throughout the program.

Cantrell said the longest event was the third grade competition, which lasted 65 rounds. She said the top three spellers competed for over half of those rounds.

