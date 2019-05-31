HANFORD — The sounds of moos, bleats and oinks carrying through the warm spring air and mixing with cheers and applause can only mean one thing — the livestock competitions at the Kings Fair have officially begun.
Around 900 cows, goats, hogs, lambs, fowl and rabbits will be shown by their FFA and 4-H caretakers this weekend at the 73rd annual Kings Fair, which runs through Sunday.
Cyrus Dandurand, a Hanford High School freshman and 4-H student, showed his second hog in as many years Thursday afternoon winning first place in its market class.
While the fate of his pig is yet to be determined, Dandurand’s donated last year’s pig to help feed those in need.
After last year’s junior livestock auction, Dandurand donated his hog, appropriately named Humble, to the soup kitchen of the Episcopal Church of the Savior, which provides food to the needy seven days a week at 519 N. Douty St.
“Outside of the church, I saw people waiting in line for food, so I asked my grandma if I should [donate the pig] and she said, ‘whatever you want.’ I decided to give the pig away so that he could help more people than just me and my family,” Dandurand said.
The freshman said his favorite aspect of the livestock endeavor is the time spent with the animals, though he admits that the stronger the bond that is made, the harder the end of the journey becomes.
“You don’t want to let it go. Last year, I got upset because I didn’t want to see my pig go. It was hard, but I’ve learned not to get too, too attached like last year,” he said.
His award-winning 2019 hog is named Finn, named after the iconic Mark Twin antagonist. Dandurand’s younger brother is raising a hog named Huck this year.
Another newbie to the livestock auction is
“There are lots of hardships but you learn to work through them,” Corcoran High School senior Elmer Perez said.
This is Perez’ first year showing an animal and he said the most difficult aspect is learning how to develop a routine with his pig.
Rachel Berry, also a senior at Corcoran High, is raising her second cow. After attending College of the Sequoias for the next two years, she is considering becoming a dairy nutritionist and continuing to work with heifers.
Before working with — and becoming fond of — cows, Berry raised two hogs.
“Cows are a lot harder than pigs to raise. They’re more work and you have them longer,” she said.
The senior said that she spends about two hours a day cleaning, feeding and culture-breaking her cow.
Livestock shows continue throughout the weekend. Gates open at 7 a.m.
