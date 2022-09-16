IMG_0161.jpg
Buy Now

Cal Poly was also a very popular destination for students. 

Several hundred high school students and parents spent a good part of their evening Thursday planning for the future.

IMG_0181.jpg
Buy Now

Elmer Aguilar, Dean of Student Services at West Hills College Lemoore talks with Missy Chavez and her daughter, Jayleen, about the Kings County College. 

The annual College Night was held at Sierra Pacific High with representatives from over fifty universities and organizations explaining the benefits of their organizations.

Among the organizations present were such giants of learning as the University of California, Berkeley, Fresno State and the University of California at Santa Barbara.

IMG_0206.jpg
Buy Now

Julio Leyva of the University of Nevada, Reno hands out information pamphlets on his school. 
IMG_0247.jpg
Buy Now

One of the longer lines was for the University of California, Berkeley. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you