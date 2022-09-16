Several hundred high school students and parents spent a good part of their evening Thursday planning for the future.
The annual College Night was held at Sierra Pacific High with representatives from over fifty universities and organizations explaining the benefits of their organizations.
Among the organizations present were such giants of learning as the University of California, Berkeley, Fresno State and the University of California at Santa Barbara.
Also present were lesser known schools as Lawrence & Company College of Cosmetology in Hanford, and Hope International University, a religious school of higher learning.
Information pamphlets and maps of the various campuses were given out, as well as applications.