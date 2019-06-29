HANFORD — Adventist Health’s Discover Health Care program is doing much more than just giving students insight into the medical field, it’s preparing them for their futures.
The two-week program, coordinated by Dr. Adalberto Renteria, focused on the students’ wants and how they could achieve those goals.
This year’s program was very different from years prior, which used to have large groups of students volunteer at the hospital. When it became a possibility that Adventist may not be able to host the program this summer, Renteria decided to take it over.
Renteria made the program much smaller, picking just 12 students between sophomores in high school and sophomores in college to participate. His goal was to encourage the students to come back and stay in the area once they finish their education and begin their careers.
He picked a mix of students from different backgrounds who were thinking of going into health care. Most of the students weren’t the valedictorian types, but ones he said were talented and just needed a “fire lit under them.”
Renteria said he challenged them to figure out what they want to do in their lives, but not the expected answers like “become a doctor” or “become a nurse.” He said he wanted to know what they really want, like a family and a home — because a career is the vehicle to get them what they want.
He said once students can answer what they want, without outside influences, then they can be more confident moving forward.
From there Renteria counseled them on the tools to get what they want, including techniques to talk to admissions committees and how to make an impression.
Renteria said he stressed to the students that they should never forget their roots and encouraged them to remember their values.
In addition, as a way to get the students exposed to careers, they also had the opportunity to shadow doctors and nurses from different fields.
Guadalupe Torres, a senior from Santa Rosa, shadowed for three days at the Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center.
Tina Jimenez, labor and delivery lead nurse, said she treated Torres just like any other labor nurse and showed her everything, from before the baby comes to labor to after the birth.
Torres was able to witness two deliveries and a cesarean section up close. After seeing the deliveries, she said it solidified what she wants to do in the future.
“It was an adrenaline rush that came over me and such a nice feeling,” Torres said of what she felt during the deliveries.
Torres, who knows Renteria through his wife, said her personal story is what got her interested in obstetrics.
She said she was born premature at 5 months, weighed just over one pound at birth and had a minimal chance of surviving. When Torres thinks about the nurses who helped keep her alive, she said she wants to do that for others.
“I want to see the mom go home with a healthy baby,” she said.
Torres said seeing the whole process was great and if it weren’t for the Discover Health Care Program, she would be considering a different career path.
Jimenez said the program is doing exactly what the area needs: reaching out to the community and exposing students to opportunities locally in medical community.
“I think that’s very powerful and I think that’s very rewarding,” she said.
Though Torres is not from the area, she said she likes the Central Valley and would love the opportunity to come back.
Jacob Alexander, a junior at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, said the program gave him a new perspective on how to achieve goals and was very happy that he participated this year.
“I got more out of it than what I was expecting,” Alexander said. “It really opened my eyes to a whole new set of possibilities.”
Alexander, who wants to become a podiatrist, also has a personal backstory to his career decision.
He was born with tarsal coalitions in both of his feet, meaning two bones in his feet fused together, causing them to become flat. This prevented him from participating in physical activity to the point where walking became difficult and he had to become home schooled for a period of time.
Alexander had two surgeries that failed and recently underwent another two surgeries, which he said were successful.
He said he realized that he wanted to become a podiatrist to give back to the community through his job by helping others who were like him, knowing he could empathize with their situations.
“That gave me a passion and inspired me,” Alexander said. “I want to give back, not only to my community, but to people who go through what I had gone through.”
Alexander will start shadowing a podiatrist soon and is very much looking forward to it.
Renteria said he hopes to expand the shadowing opportunities next year to show the students that these are more than just jobs, they are making a difference in other people’s lives.
