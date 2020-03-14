String of upcoming events canceled, postponed in response to COVID-19

HANFORD — Response to COVID-19 has led to a string of local and regional cancelations and postponements. The following is a list of events that were recently canceled or postponed.
Local events:
March 14: The Sarah A. Mooney Museum has postponed “An Evening in Venezia, Italia,” previously scheduled for this evening.
March 14: Main Street Hanford has postponed the Everybody’s Irish event, previously scheduled for tonight in downtown Hanford. The event will be rescheduled.
March 21: The grand opening of the Sensory Rock Play Gym in downtown Hanford has been postponed.
April 17: The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has suspended all events until further notice, including Lemoore Days and Pizza Festival, previously scheduled for April 17.
Visalia events:
Throughout March: The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced than all remaining March shows are canceled or postponed. Affected shows include Frankie Quinones on March 14 (postponed until a TBA date in the summer), the March 21 performance of the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra (postponed until May), the March 25 Catapult performance (tickets will be refunded) and the March 26 screening of “Spaceballs” (tickets will be refunded).
March 14: With Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency advising to have all group gatherings postponed, the Lions Breakfast Club has decided to postpone IrishFest at the ballpark until further notice. Updates and further details on events and operations will be made available as we have more information to share.
Save Mart Center events:
March 13: The Lynyrd Skynyrd concert scheduled for Friday, March 13 has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 14.
March 27: The Brantley Gilbert concert at Save Mart Center has been postponed. It has not been announced when the rescheduled concert will be.
April 3: Baby Shark Live! has been postponed. The new date has not been announced.
April 5: The remaining sops on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Tour are postponed, including the April 5 Fresno performance. The rescheduled date has not been announced.
All tickets already purchased will be honored on the rescheduled dates.
You may request a refund at the original point of purchase (if you purchased through the Save Mart Center Box Office, the Box Office will grant you the refund, but if you purchased through Ticketmaster, please call 1-800-745-3000 to request refund).