String of upcoming events canceled, postponed in response to COVID-19

HANFORD — Response to COVID-19 has led to a string of local and regional cancelations and postponements. The following is a list of events that were recently canceled or postponed.

Local events:

March 14: The Sarah A. Mooney Museum has postponed “An Evening in Venezia, Italia,” previously scheduled for this evening.

March 14: Main Street Hanford has postponed the Everybody’s Irish event, previously scheduled for tonight in downtown Hanford. The event will be rescheduled.

March 21: The grand opening of the Sensory Rock Play Gym in downtown Hanford has been postponed.

April 17: The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has suspended all events until further notice, including Lemoore Days and Pizza Festival, previously scheduled for April 17.

Visalia events:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout March: The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced than all remaining March shows are canceled or postponed. Affected shows include Frankie Quinones on March 14 (postponed until a TBA date in the summer), the March 21 performance of the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra (postponed until May), the March 25 Catapult performance (tickets will be refunded) and the March 26 screening of “Spaceballs” (tickets will be refunded).