LOS ANGELES — Firefighters from a local strike team were released Saturday after battling several fires in Los Angeles County for over a week.
On Oct. 25, the strike team headed to the Los Angeles area to battle the Tick Fire before being reassigned to the nearby Getty Fire on Oct. 28. The firefighters were released to come back home on Saturday.
The strike team was made up of four patrols from Kings County Fire Department and one patrol from Hanford Fire Department.
Tom McKean, Chandler Harris and Patrick Smith were the firefighters on the patrol team from HFD.
Because Los Angeles City Fire department had a lot of resources, McKean said the strike team was utilized for its wildland type 6 fire engine, which is smaller and more mobile.
McKean, an engineer, said a majority of the assignment was hiking around and putting out hotspots in areas that have already burned in an effort to protect homes and keep the fire from rekindling.
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass previously told the Sentinel that fire departments across the state have a cost-effective system of agreements in place that allow patrols to respond to and help with major incidents outside of their normal areas.
McKean, a 17-year veteran with the department, has responded to several of these types of major incidents outside the area. He said he and other firefighters like the challenge and also like to help other agencies, who he said are always receptive and thankful for the help.
“It’s nice to be of service to people,” McKean said, adding the appreciation is always humbling.
Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes due to both the Tick and Getty fires, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency so that resources could be made available to fight the wildfires in both Northern and Southern California.
The Tick Fire started Oct. 24 and was fully contained on Oct. 31. The fire burned over 4,600 acres, destroyed over 20 structures and damaged dozens of others.
Over 900 firefighters battled the Tick Fire. No deaths or injuries were reported.
The Getty Fire started Oct. 28 and became fully contained over this past weekend. This fire burned 745 acres, destroyed 10 residences and damaged 15 others.
Around 100 firefighters battled the Getty Fire. No civilians were hurt, though five firefighters had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
