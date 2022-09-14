Commander Mark Tedrow will relieve Commander Kristen Hansen as commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron Two Five (VFA-25) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Thursday.

Hansen assumed command of VFA-25 in May of 2020, and led the Fist during back-to-back maintenance phases, as well as being the first Skipper in the U.S. Navy to lead a squadron through transition into new Block III Super Hornets, according to officials.

As commanding officer of the Fist of the Fleet, Hansen also led the squadron through multiple detachments to NAS Key West, MCAS Miramar, Eielson Air Force Base for Red Flag-Alaska, and a carrier qualification training period onboard USS Carl Vinson. Hansen has accumulated over 2,400 flight hours and over 480 arrested landings throughout the course of her career, and her next duty assignment will be at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

