Commander Mark Tedrow will relieve Commander Kristen Hansen as commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron Two Five (VFA-25) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Thursday.
Hansen assumed command of VFA-25 in May of 2020, and led the Fist during back-to-back maintenance phases, as well as being the first Skipper in the U.S. Navy to lead a squadron through transition into new Block III Super Hornets, according to officials.
As commanding officer of the Fist of the Fleet, Hansen also led the squadron through multiple detachments to NAS Key West, MCAS Miramar, Eielson Air Force Base for Red Flag-Alaska, and a carrier qualification training period onboard USS Carl Vinson. Hansen has accumulated over 2,400 flight hours and over 480 arrested landings throughout the course of her career, and her next duty assignment will be at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Tedrow assumes command at a crucial point as the squadron prepares to begin work-ups for its upcoming deployment. Tedrow was commissioned in May 2004, upon his graduation from the United States Naval Academy.
He earned his Naval Aviator “Wings of Gold” in August of 2006 and reported to the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) at VMFAT-101 aboard MCAS Miramar, for training in the FA-18C Hornet.
Upon completing the FRS, Tedrow reported to the VFA-25 “The Fist of the Fleet”. While a Fistie, he made two operational combat deployments aboard USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN-76), participating in Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.
During his career, Tedrow has served as a Flying Eagle with VFA-122 in a instruction capacity, as well as having flown as a Blue Angel.
While attached to the Blue Angels, Tedrow served as Blue Angel #7 (Narrator/VIP Pilot), Blue Angel #6 (Opposing Solo), and Blue Angel #5 (Lead Solo/Operations Officer).
In November of 2015, Tedrow returned to the fleet as a Department Head in VFA-22, with the Redcocks, he completed one operational combat deployment aboard USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN-71) in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, serving as the Administration Officer, Safety Officer, and Maintenance Officer.
Following his department head tour, Tedrow served as an action officer at US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Headquarters, J-3 Directorate in Stuttgart, Germany. While at AFRICOM, he directly supported Joint Operations on the African continent as the Joint Operations Command (JOC) Operations Officer.
Tedrow has accumulated over 3,200 flight hours and 356 carrier arrested landings. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal (2 awards), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various service awards and ribbons.