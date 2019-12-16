HANFORD — In its last meeting of the year, Hanford City Council will convene Tuesday to discuss some pesky manholes on city streets.
According to a city staff report, a single and double fiberized micro surface treatment project was completed this past fall and left several manhole and water valve covers lower than finish pavement grade.
The report said the defect was due to the application of a double coat of the fiber seal product, which is thicker than a single coat product application.
The streets that received a double coat of sealant included Grangeville Boulevard, from 11th to 12th avenues; 10th Avenue, from Grangeville Boulevard to Third Street; Fargo Avenue, from 11th Avenue to Fitzgerald Lane; and Third and Fourth Streets, from 10th to 11th avenues.
The thickness of the product sealant left some manholes and gate valve covers located in travel lanes low, resulting in a rougher ride than normal for drivers. Council has received several complaints from citizens who travel these routes, which prompted city staff to look into the issue.
This project is intended to raise these facility covers to finish pavement grade, which will eliminate bumps in the roadway.
If approved, work on this project is expected to begin in January and be completed within 30 calendar days.
Other items of general business scheduled to be discussed by council include:
- Appointments to fill vacancies on city commissions
- Reimbursement to Presidio JJR Bella Vista 128, LLC for construction of off-site street improvements, park improvements, sewer oversizing, and water oversizing for improvements constructed adjacent to Tract 918, Centennial Drive and Devon Street.
In a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive an update on the status of hemp legislation at the state and federal levels and discuss a proposed hemp ordinance for the processing and manufacturing of hemp within city limits.
