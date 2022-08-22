Cheyne Strawn has announced his bid for the seat of Hanford City Councilmember Art Brieno, who has chosen to not seek reelection. 

Strawn, one of the two candidates in the running for Hanford's District E,  currently serves as a commissioner with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Strawn officially kicked off his campaign on the Hanford Civic Auditorium steps on Saturday, Aug. 20.  He invited District E residents to join him in handing out yard signs while giving them a chance to share their concerns about the community in person.

