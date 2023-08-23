Heart of America, CIM Group and Solv Energy have partnered to create an updated teachers’ lounge, library and student resource space at Stratford Elementary school.

“CIM Group is committed to being a positive contributor, especially in the communities in which we operate,” said Avi Shemesh, co-founder and principal of the CIM Group. “Through our CIMpact program we provide both the the time of our team members and resources to support programs that provide a clear benefit to the social fabric. We are honored to join with Heart of America and SOLV Energy to enhance the learning environment for the children of Stratford, as supporting education is a top priority for CIMpact.”

"As we celebrate the back-to-school season, we're reminded of the boundless potential in our students and the endless possibilities solar energy can offer them,” said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. “Our commitment goes beyond energy. It's about empowering the next generation with the tools and knowledge they need to take part in the brighter, sustainable future we’re building."

