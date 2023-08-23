Heart of America, CIM Group and Solv Energy have partnered to create an updated teachers’ lounge, library and student resource space at Stratford Elementary school.
“CIM Group is committed to being a positive contributor, especially in the communities in which we operate,” said Avi Shemesh, co-founder and principal of the CIM Group. “Through our CIMpact program we provide both the the time of our team members and resources to support programs that provide a clear benefit to the social fabric. We are honored to join with Heart of America and SOLV Energy to enhance the learning environment for the children of Stratford, as supporting education is a top priority for CIMpact.”
"As we celebrate the back-to-school season, we're reminded of the boundless potential in our students and the endless possibilities solar energy can offer them,” said George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy. “Our commitment goes beyond energy. It's about empowering the next generation with the tools and knowledge they need to take part in the brighter, sustainable future we’re building."
The project's focal point was the creation of the school's two new libraries, one for kindergarten through third grade, and one for fourth through eighth grade. Both are supposed to offer vibrant, dynamic spaces that foster a love for reading and learning. Soft seating and new rugs are designed to provide a comfortable atmosphere, while a new reading or discovery corner hopes to encourage exploration and imagination. The library has a collection of over 360 books.
The project also created a new teacher's lounge with a soft seating corner designed for one-on-one conversations with students.
According to Heart of America, the design was meant to provide a safe, welcoming and collaborative environment that encourages growth and exploration.
"At Heart of America, we believe that spaces can transform lives," said Jill Heath, President and CEO of Heart of America. "The transformation of the Library and Teachers' lounge was co-designed by the incredible community at Stratford Elementary School and was fueled by a deep desire to create environments that ignite curiosity and foster growth, echoing our mission to make learning vibrant and accessible for all."