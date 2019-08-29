VISALIA —Toddler Storytime returns at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Visalia branch of the Tulare County Public Library in the Children’s Wing.
Infants and toddlers ages 0-2 years of age and their caregivers are invited to share interactive stories, songs, puppets and fingerplays. Storytime is followed by unstructured playtime with education toys, an ideal way to socialize your toddler and connect with other caregivers.
Visalia branch library offers free story times for babies, toddlers and preschoolers as it is never too early to expose kids to the love of reading. Storytime is a great way for children to learn early learning and literacy skills, develop a love of reading, and make new friends. Research shows that early literacy skills including singing, help build phonological awareness. This is a fancy way of saying that kids begin to recognize and work with sounds in spoken language, an essential foundation for learning to read. There’s an emphasis on rhyme and rhythmic movement in our storytimes to fosters spatial skills and counting, which are prerequisites for learning mathematics.
Preschool aged children (3-5 years of age) and their caregivers are invited to weekly storytimes that emphasize kindergarten readiness. We share picture books, flannel stories, action rhymes, songs, and puppets in the Children’s Wing of the Visalia Branch at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
Children who participate in storytimes develop essential kindergarten readiness skills like following directions, counting, rhyming, learning opposites, colors, learning to use scissors, new vocabulary words, and socialization. Our activities emphasize fine motor skills essential to developing writing, and scissor skills. Activities emphasize STEM/STEAM skills that include process art, engineering challenges, magnets, mazes and more!
The Visalia branch is located at 200 W. Oak Avenue, with entrances on Encina and Locust. The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, four book machines, two adult literacy centers, and with online resources at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Like the Library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, on Instagram, @tularecountylib, or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.