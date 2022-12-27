Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning.
After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches
“The storm is part of an atmospheric river that came in and brought a lot of moisture with it,” Serrato said, adding that the amount of rainfall Tuesday was not atypical of a winter storm in the area.
She explained that while there will be a break in the rain Wednesday, conditions will be foggy. Another storm system will hit the area with an additional round of rain Thursday, which will give way to a third storm system early next week. The two coming storms should be comparable to Tuesday’s in terms of rainfall, Serrato said.
Tuesday's storm brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering temperatures that topped 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius) in some areas over Christmas.
There were numerous reports of roadway flooding and downed trees and branches as the storm blew into the northern half of the state and spread south, according to the NWS.
Pacific Gas & Electric's website showed numerous power outages scattered across Northern California.
Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists were advised that travel could be hazardous. Chains or snow tires were required on some highways.
Gusts up to 120 mph (193 kph) were recorded on some Sierra ridgetops, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said. Backcountry avalanche warnings were issued for parts of the mountain range.
Serrato said that those with New Year’s Eve plans in the Sierra Nevada this weekend may want to reconsider. Elevations higher than about 6,000 to 8,000 feet will see heavy snowfall and winds.
“I’d almost say stay away from traveling up there unless you’re a big skier,” she said. “Travel up there is not going to be great this next week.”
The weather system was spreading slowly down the coast Tuesday and was expected to reach Los Angeles by evening.
State Department of Water Resources data show that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start after a wet fall and early winter — 145% of normal to date and 45% of the April 1 average, when it is normally at its peak.
But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry January through March.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.