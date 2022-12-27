Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. 

After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches

“The storm is part of an atmospheric river that came in and brought a lot of moisture with it,” Serrato said, adding that the amount of rainfall Tuesday was not atypical of a winter storm in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

