Stories de Colores: Inspired by colorful birds, man emigrates to provide for family
Stories de Colores: Inspired by colorful birds, man emigrates to provide for family

¡Buenos días! Let’s dive right into how my family emigrated to Central California.

My grandpa or Papa Nacho (as I called him), Ignacio “Don Nacho” Ramirez, was born December of 1947 in a tiny rural town in Michoacán, Mexico called La Union de Guadalupe. La Union de Guadalupe currently has a population of 205 people: 103 male and 102 females. Of the 53 households in this town, eight do not have floors, only 43 have some type of sanitary installations, 50 are connected to the public water and only 49 are connected to electricity.

Most people in this town have an elementary-school education, at best a 3rd grade education; a stark difference than what the US can offer. My grandpa was not the exception, but his lack of education did not stop him, what he lacked in formal education he made up for in street smarts, life experience, ambition and resiliency.

He began coming to California’s San Joaquin Valley, to work at the young age of 17. He would make the trip from the small town in Michoacán, Mexico where he, his parents and his nine siblings lived, so that he could send money back home to help his parents support their family. My grandpa didn’t have much growing up but he always had a positive attitude and was determined to better himself and help make his family’s life better, so he came every single season to work in the fields doing whatever he could find.

During his time working in the Central Valley he noticed large flocks of tri-colored birds that would always nest near the fields where he worked. These birds, he said, were smart and built their life where there was an abundance of sustenance for their offspring. He became fond of these birds and would smile when he saw them because they gave him hope and he decided to model his life after these smart birds. He knew there was an abundance of work available in California’s Central Valley and dreamed of starting a family here one day and striving for the “American Dream.”

In 1972 during one of his work stays in Lemoore, mi Papa Nacho met my Mama Corazon; who’d come to Lemoore to work for the season to send money back home to Culiacan, Sinaloa, MX to support her three young daughters and her beloved Mother. They started dating not too long after they met, got married and started a family in Culiacan, Sinaloa where my grandma was from, together they had seven children total; of which my Mom is the eldest.

My grandpa continued to come to the Central Valley to work and went back home after each season. When he was not en el otro lado or “the other side” my grandparents sold shrimp and other food to provide for their family. This cycle continued until my Mom, aunts and uncles were pre-teens and teenagers in the late '80s and very early '90s. The Mexican state of Sinaloa is very similar to California, it is a coastal state that is rich in agriculture and is considered the “breadbasket” of Mexico and the beautiful tourist resort town of Mazatlán is in Sinaloa. Perhaps one of the other big things the state of Sinaloa is known for is the Sinaloa cartel. During one of our many conversations while I cared for him in the year before his death, my Papa Nacho told me that one of the deciding factors for wanting to move to the Central Valley was that one of his worst fears was my uncles growing up to be involved with the cartel or my aunts marrying into that life or becoming victims of that lifestyle.

Join me next week to continue reading about how my family moved from Culiacan, Sinaloa and ended up in Hanford.

Ivette Stafforini is a business owner and community organizer based in Hanford. 

