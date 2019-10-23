HANFORD — When Steve Pendergrass was 18 years old, he took a pair of boots to the father of his then-girlfriend (now his wife), who was the assistant chief of the Tehachapi Volunteer Fire Department.
“I watched him just managing the incident and I was hooked at that point,” Pendergrass said.
Pendergrass, 46, is now Hanford Fire Department’s newest chief. He officially started Monday.
A firefighter since he was 18, Pendergrass started out as a volunteer for the city of Tehachapi and was later hired by California City Fire Department. He was with that department for a little while before being offered a job at Kern County Fire Department.
Pendergrass worked at Kern County FD for 20 years, where he promoted to the rank of battalion chief.
Along with going to EMT school and working as a paramedic for several years, Pendergrass has a bachelor’s degree in fire emergency management, a master’s degree in public administration, and he is currently working on his doctorate in organizational leadership.
He has several wildland certificates and has traveled the country on incidents as a K-9 handler with his disaster search dog. He spent 21 days in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has been involved in several significant incidents and major events in Kern County.
Pendergrass said what is seen can never be unseen, and he can still picture images from the calls he has been on. He said there are times when he can’t believe what he does for a living, especially when looking at a person he’s helped or a situation he’s made better.
“Every aspect of our lives is just another way to serve,” he said. “Through that I’ve been blessed and been able to, I hope, bless other people.”
Pendergrass, a firm believer that “those with the ability have the obligation,” said with the culmination of his experience and background, becoming the fire chief for the city of Hanford was the next logical step in his career.
It doesn’t hurt that Hanford made a good first impression, either.
Pendergrass said as he sat across city hall waiting for his interview, he noticed that everybody held the door open for others. When he was pumping gas, people struck up conversations with him.
“It doesn’t exist much in society today where people are so caring and compassionate for others,” Pendergrass said, adding he fell in love with the city’s small town feel — even though it’s one of the biggest cities he’s lived in.
Moving with Pendergrass to Hanford will be his wife of almost 27 years, Tonya, and their 12- and 7-year-old children. The couple also has two adult children who are married.
Pendergrass has hit the ground running, reading and learning as much as he can. He said his goal is to maintain that level of professionalism that HFD is already known for.
“This fire department is s very professional family,” he said. “They care about the community that they’re serving and they truly believe that they’re servants.”
Pendergrass said the crew seems to be embracing change and the firefighters have been really optimistic.
“They’re excited for this new adventure that we’re all going to be taking together,” he said.
Pendergrass said he would also like to continue advancing the department as the city grows.
The whole department has been trained for use of the city’s first ladder truck, which is still being outfitted. The projected in service date is Nov. 1.
As a state fire training master instructor, Pendergrass aims to take training to the next level and hopes to continue to develop working relationships with other local agencies.
He said the fire department is here to serve, and the doors are always open.
“Our goal in the fire department is giving back to the community that’s given us so much,” Pendergrass said.
