Members of the Steve Perry Legacy fan group flew across the country to visit California recently, with a pit stop in Hanford to make a $2,050 donation to the Carnegie Museum of Kings County and get an exclusive tour.
Members of the group came from many places, but digital membership in the Steve Perry Legacy — the former Journey frontman is a Hanford native — stretches across even more borders, according to one of the fan page’s administrators.
“We have people from the East Coast, the West Coast, the North, the South, Washington D.C., Washington state,” said Steve Perry Legacy page owner Patricia Bloomer, who flew to Hanford for the trip from Illinois. “We’ve got people from Brazil and Portugal and several in Hanford. They’re in England, New Zealand, Australia, even in South Africa and Japan.”
Steve Perry, songwriter and lead singer of the rock band Journey, was born in Hanford and then later moved to nearby Lemoore. Perry provided lead vocals for nine of Journey’s albums before leaving the band in 1996 after a hip injury in Hawaii, according to last.fm.
The fan group was given an exclusive tour of the Carnegie museum’s exhibits around noon on Friday. The Carnegie Museum of Kings County displays are in the second phase of a three phase project to display the Portuguese history of Kings County. Fittingly, Perry has Portuguese ancestry, according to Carnegie Museum co-curator Kathi Mendes Gulley.
“It [the exhibit] is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Bloomer said. “It’s more than I thought it would be. It’s just gorgeous, and I really hope that Steve gets a chance to see it, I really do.”
Bloomer said the fan group takes annual trips to the area, making donations to charitable organizations each year since 2019. She said the group had previously, quietly donated to an animal shelter, a women’s and children’s shelter, and the E.A.T. Foundation among others.
“We just come in and quietly, do our thing and then leave,” Bloomer said. “We only know so much. We only know what we can find on the internet for charities and things. There are other things out there that I’m sure people know about that they need help with, and we want to be able to help them.”
Bloomer said the group would return next year. On their trips, the club takes time in the Hanford area to look at the things relating to Perry before embarking on other nearby, regional adventures.
“This year, we’re going to the Sequoia National Forest, and then we’re going to go to the San Diego Zoo,” Bloomer said. “Next year, we’re maybe looking at going to San Francisco and doing something there."