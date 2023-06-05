Members of the Steve Perry Legacy fan group flew across the country to visit California recently, with a pit stop in Hanford to make a $2,050 donation to the Carnegie Museum of Kings County and get an exclusive tour.

Members of the group came from many places, but digital membership in the Steve Perry Legacy — the former Journey frontman is a Hanford native — stretches across even more borders, according to one of the fan page’s administrators.

“We have people from the East Coast, the West Coast, the North, the South, Washington D.C., Washington state,” said Steve Perry Legacy page owner Patricia Bloomer, who flew to Hanford for the trip from Illinois. “We’ve got people from Brazil and Portugal and several in Hanford. They’re in England, New Zealand, Australia, even in South Africa and Japan.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you