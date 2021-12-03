The Hanford Chamber of Commerce held its annual Christmas Charity Event, with Steve Perry sending some extra cheer for the organizations involved in Thursday evening's festivities.
According to Chamber CEO Amory Marple, nine organizations were selected as beneficiaries this year: Champions Recovery; Happy Trails Riding Academy; the Kings County Commission on Aging; Refuge Armona; the Sarah Mooney Museum; the Special Olympics; and United Cerebral Palsy — Central California (UCPCC). These organizations were able to provide upwards of six gift baskets and a Christmas tree valued at around $300 to raffle off. The collected proceeds from these baskets are then distributed evenly among the nine beneficiaries.
Last year's fundraiser had to be relegated to a virtual event, but they returned this year to doing it in-person at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
“People were very excited to be there, to win, to see each other. Each nonprofit fills two tables worth each, so they collectively had a big group, so they go to enjoy themselves.”
Normally, they rake in around $1,000 per charity, but this year, they got a little additional help. The Steve Perry Foundation, the nonprofit started by former Journey lead singer and Hanford native Steve Perry, donated an additional $1,000 to each organization.
Kings United Way was a key partner in the Chamber event, having previously been a beneficiary. However, they would see their efforts rewarded as well, as the Steve Perry foundation also provided them with a $1,000 donation.
