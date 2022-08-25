The Kings Art Center announced that Stephanie Magnia will serve as the new center director, just in time for the opening of two art exhibitions.
Magnia has now been at the Kings Art Center for just over two weeks after spending a 20-year career in education.
"I love that I get to be surrounded by artistic people. The creativity that flows through this place leaves me feeling inspired everyday," she said, adding, "Sometimes I think in our busy lives we forget to have that creative outlet."
Magnia has spent her life admiring art and the opportunity to work at the center came at a great time for her.
"I was really wanting to take a break from the education field, and the center was in the process of looking for a new director. I wanted to do something different and this was perfect for me," she said.
In her time as an educator, Magnia became familiar with grant writing, a tool she'll use regularly in her new position.
"I really like the process of grant writing. I am good at it and working for a non-profit means we need that skill," she said.
In her new position, Magnia has the responsibility of curating art exhibits such as the John Sundstrom exhibit — the current retrospective, which showcases the lifetime collection of a Visalia native.
Magnia explained her short term goals for the Kings Art Center, including getting the word out about the center to people who may not know about it.
"I really want to focus on curb appeal, we are here but not many people actually know we even exist or where to find us. I want to make this place stand out with a vibrancy that draws people in," she said.
Magnia mentioned the newly-installed tile on the outside of the building done by a local business called Dtile, owned by Dimas Larios, are only the beginning of her plans to update the outside of the center.
Magnia also is working on a plan to improve the availability and accessibility of art classes and art programs to the community, saying, "This is the Kings Art Center, not just the Hanford art center. I want artists and students from the entire county to have access to what we have to offer."
Magnia stated she want to promote everyone's enjoyment of art no matter their skill level.
She expressed her gratitude for her co-worker Holly Graves, who has been beneficial in her start in the position.
Graves has been with the center since she moved to Hanford in July starting, "I was lucky to have found a good fit so quickly, I have been involved in the art world for eight years."
The Kings Art Center offers classes for all age groups in addition to membership that offers a variety of benefits depending on the level you subscribe to. The center hosts art shows in it's galley spaces for the public to enjoy as well as being an event venue for birthday parties and private paint parties.