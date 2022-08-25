kings art center
The new director of the Kings Art Center, Stephanie Magnia, stands with a new exhibit by local artist Suzanne Willis. 

 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

The Kings Art Center announced that Stephanie Magnia will serve as the new center director, just in time for the opening of two art exhibitions. 

Magnia has now been at the Kings Art Center for just over two weeks after spending a 20-year career in education.

"I love that I get to be surrounded by artistic people. The creativity that flows through this place leaves me feeling inspired everyday," she said, adding, "Sometimes I think in our busy lives we forget to have that creative outlet."

