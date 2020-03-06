Stephanie Huddleston pinned as Hanford Police lieutenant

HANFORD — At the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department presented its newest lieutenant, Stephanie Huddleston.
Police Chief Parker Sever said Huddleston started with the department as a cadet in 2005. In January 2006, she was brought as a full time police officer.
Prior to that, Sever said Huddleston worked for the department as a probation officer for several years, but she had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.
Huddleston was promoted to temporary corporal in 2008 and Sever said she was selected for that permanent position in 2014. Prior to her new lieutenant designation she was a sergeant.
Along with her duties as an officer, Huddleston is a report writing instructor at the police academy, where she teaches cadets how to write reports. Sever said she is one of the best report writers in the department and is often brought in to look over written grants and make sure they look good.
Huddleston is also in charge of Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT), Hanford Area Restoration Project (HARP) team, and the School Resource Officer program.
Sever said Huddleston respected by the entire department’s staff, as evidenced by the large number of officers who attended the meeting to watch her badge pinning. In fact, Sever said officers came to him and wrote a commendation to present to Huddleston, a sergeant at the time, which was the first time that had ever happened.
“Over the years, as I’ve been able to work with her, I very much valued her opinion,” Sever said. “She’s a very bright individual that has a very calming demeanor about her and she’s very fair to everybody.
Sever said he was excited to have Huddleston as part of the department’s management team. He said she is the first female in the history of HPD to become a member of the management team.
Huddleston’s badge was pinned by her husband, Mike Huddleston, and daughters Morgan Reese and Raegan Huddleston.
More from council
During Tuesday’s council meeting, members discussed and made decisions on two items of general business.
Council approved the reassignment of Utilities and Engineering Director John Doyel to the position of Public Works Director. As part of a reorganization, these two previously separate departments will be combined under one department head. Doyel will maintain his current salary structure.
Council also approved the development of a Fire Prevention Bureau, which will be under the direction of the Fire Chief and includes the creation and hiring of a civilian fire marshal. The bureau will also include a part-time inspector and an inspector intern.
The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com