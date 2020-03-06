Stephanie Huddleston pinned as Hanford Police lieutenant

HANFORD — At the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department presented its newest lieutenant, Stephanie Huddleston.

Police Chief Parker Sever said Huddleston started with the department as a cadet in 2005. In January 2006, she was brought as a full time police officer.

Prior to that, Sever said Huddleston worked for the department as a probation officer for several years, but she had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Huddleston was promoted to temporary corporal in 2008 and Sever said she was selected for that permanent position in 2014. Prior to her new lieutenant designation she was a sergeant.

Along with her duties as an officer, Huddleston is a report writing instructor at the police academy, where she teaches cadets how to write reports. Sever said she is one of the best report writers in the department and is often brought in to look over written grants and make sure they look good.

Huddleston is also in charge of Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT), Hanford Area Restoration Project (HARP) team, and the School Resource Officer program.

