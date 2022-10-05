California’s Secretary of State has published the latest voter registration statistics for this November’s election, showing numbers both statewide and in the San Joaquin Valley — the number of Democrats has grown faster than Republicans.
In California, the so-called 60-day report shows 10.26 million Democrats or 46.89% of registered voters versus 5.22 million Republicans, or 23.88% of all voters.
Four year ago, Dems outnumbered GOP voters 8.34 million (43.65%) to 4.67 million (24.50%). So, since 2018, Democrats have added 1.9 million new voters while Republicans have added 550,000. Interestingly, the percentage of voters with "no party preference" has dropped in the four years.
Kings County numbers
In GOP-leaning Kings County, Dems have increased their numbers by 3,857 over 2018 while the GOP has added 2,577 voters. Democrats now sport 33.6% of the registered voters — up more than a percent from 2018 — while the GOP percentage has dropped from 41.4% in 2018 to 38.9% in 2022.
Still, Republicans outnumber Dems in Kings County 23,831 to 20,590. Some 70% of all eligible voters are registered in the county compared to 81% of all voters statewide.
Fresno statistics
In nearby Fresno County the trend is similar, although Dems outnumber GOP voters and have for a few election cycles.
In 2018, Democrats in Fresno County had 170,883 voters or 38.1% of the total compared to 151,258 GOP voters at 33.75%. Now in 2022, Dems number 197,224 voters or 39.6%, compared to 158,847 Republicans with 32.10%. They have almost a 40,000 vote plurality.
Over the four year period, Dems have added 26,341 voters to the rolls while the GOP added 8,589 — a 3-to-1 ratio. Dems in Fresno have gained more than a percent while the GOP has lost more than a percent.
Tulare County
How about Tulare County? The county leans GOP and has for years. But here too, Dems are gaining. In 2018 the GOP had 40.06% of the registered voters or 65,527. By 2022 the GOP has dropped to 37.16% — a decline of almost 3%.
In Tulare County, the Dems in 2018 had 51,107 voters or 31.2%. By 2022 they have 69,637 voters or 33.58% — a gain of over 2% and 18,530 more voters. At the same time the GOP has added fewer — 11,518 more voters.
Tulare County is still a GOP stronghold with 77,045 voters versus 69,637 Dems. But for the GOP, the trend is not their friend.
Amazon to launch same-day service in Visalia
New warehouse opens in October
Hiring has started this week for a new 1.1 million-square-foot Amazon complex north of the existing Amazon Fulfillment Center on Riggin in the Visalia Industrial Park.
500 jobs to start
The new building will be referred to as a "sub-same day" operation, offering the first same-day delivery service for the area. The massive new building on 69 acres will be accessed off Kelsey and Avenue 320 (Kibler). The address is 8515 W. Kibler. The facility will look to hire 500 people initially, the City of Visalia has been told.
Like the previous time, the big internet logistics company never confirmed that the building under construction for a year-plus was theirs, known only as a “logistics center” and identified under the name of the developer - CapRock Partners of Newport Beach.
But now that hiring has begun spokesperson for Amazon Natalie Banke confirms it will be Amazon’s second facility in Visalia, adding that the operation will ramp up in phases featuring “more technological advancements, enabling us to pick, pack, and deliver customer items — all from ONE location.”
She notes that “same-day facilities are located close to the cities they serve, which decreases the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to customers.”
“This new service will enable Prime customers in Visalia and the surrounding areas to receive their orders in just a few hours from click to purchase.”
Tulare County farm receipts reach $8B in 2021
The value of all ag products reached $8.089 billion in 2021, a record for Tulare County, the Ag Commissioner reported this past week. That is more than 13% higher than 2020, an increase of almost $1 billion dollars.
As usual, milk led the way with $1.9 billion in gross receipts, up about 1 percent from the previous year. The increase is mainly due to the rise in the per hundredweight price - up from $18.60 in 2020 to $19.10.
Nut valuation was up in 2021 as well, from $3.8 billion in 2020 to $4.6 billion, a 20% increase, says Agriculture Commissioner Tom Tucker. Walnuts fetched a better price while almonds were flat and pistachio prices were down. But pistachio production per-acre grew.
Both poultry and livestock value was up. Poultry production in the county was higher in 2021 as was the price. Cattle prices were higher.
Citrus shines
Even though navel orange production was down in 2021 the value was up on price per pound, bringing the total to $973 million compared to $844 million in 2020. Other citrus crops did well too, including lemons fetching $347 million compared to $269 million in 2020.
Again, the price per pound was significantly higher, even though tonnage was down. Tangerine acreage and price were up as well. Grapefruit too was higher.
If you add the value in 2021 of citrus produced in Tulare County it is higher than milk.