California’s Secretary of State has published the latest voter registration statistics for this November’s election, showing numbers both statewide and in the San Joaquin Valley — the number of Democrats has grown faster than Republicans.

In California, the so-called 60-day report shows 10.26 million Democrats or 46.89% of registered voters versus 5.22 million Republicans, or 23.88% of all voters.

Four year ago, Dems outnumbered GOP voters 8.34 million (43.65%) to 4.67 million (24.50%). So, since 2018, Democrats have added 1.9 million new voters while Republicans have added 550,000. Interestingly, the percentage of voters with "no party preference" has dropped in the four years.

