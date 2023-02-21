hanford high
State test scores in math and English show a drop at most Hanford high school for the 2021-22 school year due to the pandemic, officials say.

 David Moreno, Staff

Results of the 2021-22 School Accountability Report Card for the Hanford Joint Union High School District show students at most of the district's schools have lost ground in math and English, a trend which officials say is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year juniors in California's high schools take the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, an assessment that tests student proficiency in English, math, and science. The Hanford district only administers the English and math portions.

The results are used by the state Department of Education to measure student progress and ensure that all students leave high school ready for college and careers.

