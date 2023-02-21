Results of the 2021-22 School Accountability Report Card for the Hanford Joint Union High School District show students at most of the district's schools have lost ground in math and English, a trend which officials say is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every year juniors in California's high schools take the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, an assessment that tests student proficiency in English, math, and science. The Hanford district only administers the English and math portions.
The results are used by the state Department of Education to measure student progress and ensure that all students leave high school ready for college and careers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, CAASPP testing was suspended for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. This year's accountability report card marks the return of CAASPP. For the school district, the information is only a small portion of the overall student performance, district officials say.
“The administration of the test is not hard, the hard part for us is typically the student buy-in, there’s no grade for the kids, it doesn’t go in their transcript or report card, it doesn't really affect the student at all. It only really reflects on the school district and the individual school specifically,” said Bobby Peters, Jr., assistant superintendent of education services at HJUHSD.
Some up, some down
At Hanford High, the students who met or exceeded the standard for the English portion of the test, for example, went from 64.99% in 2019 to 55.29% in 2022. At Hanford West, English scores went from 55.34% to 44.16%.
“In our district, we look at it like a benchmark. It is a report card, I guess you could say, for our schools. At the high school level students only take it one time, during their junior year … since we are a high school district that’s the only data we have, we can’t compare how a student does say from their freshman year to their senior year,” said Peters.
The downward trend was not the same for all Hanford high schools. Schools like Sierra Pacific, for example, which first opened in 2009, saw very little difference in its CAASPP scores — in fact, English scores saw a slight uptick from 61.70% in 2019 to 63.11% in 2022.
“We look at the test specifically as one major marker of student of success out of many, we think it's still important because it shows us how well our students are doing in relation to other kids in the Central Valley and in the State,” said Peters.
Another academic performance marker that was affected by the pandemic was student enrollment and completion of courses required for University of California and California State University admission.
Hanford West experienced a significant decrease in students who completed these courses, with only 36.36% of students completing the required courses during the 2021-22 academic year. The drop is significant when compared to the school's report for the 2018-19 academic year, which was 52.1%.
Schools like Sierra Pacific and Hanford West kept their numbers relatively the same from before and after the start of the pandemic — both schools marked a roughly 2% difference in student completion of the required courses.
“Those numbers are down a little bit because we're still rebounding from COVID … the reality is that if you look at our numbers from 2019 they are a lot higher in all these areas. When kids aren’t in school it really impacted everyone. We're bouncing back, but I would say we're still in a little bit of a recession,” said Peters.
Getting back on track
Peters said the transition from in-person learning to remote is a major reason so many students performed poorly throughout the majority of the pandemic.
“There was a low state-wide during the pandemic, a lot of kids, they struggled online … it’s really hard when you're a senior in high school when you're in a calculus class and you have to do it online," Peters said. "There were some choices made during that time that lowered our numbers a little bit … but I would say now we are in a much better place.”
Peters said he is confident that as students adjust to in-person learning again test scores and academic performance in general, will continue to improve.
“When kids miss a year, year and a half, two years in some cases, we’re still struggling a bit to get kids back on track. But I would say we’re definitely moving in an upward direction of getting our students comfortable with in-person instruction … I think we'll see at the end of 2023 another increase in those numbers,” he said.