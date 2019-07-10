LEMOORE — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in cooperation with Lemoore Police Department and California Highway Patrol announced a daytime temporary full closure of state Route 41 in the city of Lemoore.
The following temporary full closure will be in effect:
- Wednesday, July 10 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., southbound and northbound state Route 41 will be temporarily closed between Lacey Boulevard and state Route 198.
A signed detour will be in place utilizing Lacey Boulevard to 18th Avenue to SR-198 for southbound traffic and SR-198 to 18th Avenue to Lacey Boulevard for northbound traffic.
Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary due to delays caused by uncontrollable events.
Caltrans reminds you to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while travelling in the area. Please be alert for personnel and remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone”.
You’re kidding, the Sentinel has become so far left wing they they won’t admit why the closure is taking place! For the non-radicals out there who still for what ever reason read thus paper, the closure is because the Vice President, Pence and the second lady will be in Lemoore visiting a farm at hey 41 and Lacey Blvd
