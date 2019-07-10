{{featured_button_text}}
State Route 41 temporary full closure

Wednesday, July 10, from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., southbound and northbound state Route 41 will be temporarily closed between Lacey Boulevard and State Route 198. A signed detour will be in place utilizing Lacey Boulevard to 18th Avenue to State Route 198 for southbound traffic and State Route 198 to 18th Avenue to Lacey Boulevard for northbound traffic.

 Contributed

LEMOORE — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in cooperation with Lemoore Police Department and California Highway Patrol announced a daytime temporary full closure of state Route 41 in the city of Lemoore.

The following temporary full closure will be in effect:

  • Wednesday, July 10 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., southbound and northbound state Route 41 will be temporarily closed between Lacey Boulevard and state Route 198.

A signed detour will be in place utilizing Lacey Boulevard to 18th Avenue to SR-198 for southbound traffic and SR-198 to 18th Avenue to Lacey Boulevard for northbound traffic.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary due to delays caused by uncontrollable events.

Caltrans reminds you to drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while travelling in the area. Please be alert for personnel and remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone”.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

News Reporter

News reporter for The Sentinel

Load comments