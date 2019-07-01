The Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in cooperation with Papich Construction announces one-way traffic control on State Route 41 in Kings County for roadway operations.
One-way traffic control will be in effect:
• On State Route 41 between State Route 33 and the Kings County/San Luis Obispo County line in Kings County beginning Sunday, June 30 through Friday, August 16. Work will begin each week on Sunday night at 6:00 PM and will end on Friday morning at 6:00 AM.
Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to give themselves additional travel time or take an alternate route if possible.
Construction crews will be conducting one-way traffic control during this time with the use of flagging personnel in the work zone. Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel and pay close attention to construction vehicles.
Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during roadway construction procedures.
