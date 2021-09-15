One of the most accomplished K-9 Deputies in Kings County is receiving the praise of his department after nabbing a would-be carjacker.
On Tuesday morning, deputies with the Kings County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of Excelsior and 13 1/2 avenues in response to reports of an attempted carjacking, according to a release from the KCSO. According to the report, the alleged perpetrator, Charles Minter, was the victim's ex-boyfriend. Dispatch confirmed that Minter had a misdemeanor Kings County warrant issued for his arrest for violating a restraining order.
Minter reportedly ran north into an orchard when deputies tried to contact him. A deputy spoke with the victim and quickly determined Minter had allegedly committed the crimes of robbery, kidnapping and attempted carjacking. Deputies began searching the orchard and surrounding area for the suspect.
K-9 Bluz was utilized to take Minter into custody by taking him to the ground. After a brief struggle, deputies were able place Charles into handcuffs.
