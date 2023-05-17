Staffing costs are driving the need for fee increases in areas such as the assessor's office, fire and health departments, the Kings County Board of Supervisors was told Tuesday, while other fees are suggested for elimination.
A public hearing on the master fee schedule is set next week.
“It is very critical to achieve full cost recovery for those departments that are expending resources to regulate services to individuals,” said Administrative Analyst Matthew Boyett, who presented the plan to the board. Boyett noted the last update to the fee schedule was in 2020.
The proposal includes more than 250 fee changes, and new fees for services such as solar inspection, groundwater exportation, and for birth and death certificates.
The proposal also calls for the elimination of some fees, including for passports and fireworks stand inspections. All fees related to probation are recommended for deletion.
A jail-based competency treatment program intended to provide inmates with the same mental health services as a state hospital while they are incarcerated, was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Increases are suggested for items like power of attorney filing, certified mail requests, and library meeting room fees.
No fee changes are proposed for more than 550 services including those related to the District Attorney and Kings County Sheriff offices.
Supervisor Richard Valle said the issue should be brought back to the board after an evaluation of how the fee changes would impact the public has been completed, and expressed concern about the larger fee increases.
Supervisor Rusty Robinson, however, said he understands what's driving the increases, especially when considering the amount of time and effort staff puts into providing services to the county.
After the public hearing May 23, if a first reading is approved, the new fee schedule would become effective July 6 with final approval.
In other business, the county has officially launched social media pages on the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms. The platforms will serve as a resource for public access to county information.
Justin Caporusso, president of Caporusso Communications, headed the launch and told the board the social media pages can be used to elevate the county's existing communication channels.
He told the board it's crucial for the county to become more involved on social media platforms as the public relies heavily on them to access information in a quick way.
“Social media has become, like it or not, sources of information that people go to most,” said Caporusso.
Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that a lack of competitive salaries is making it difficult for her office to recruit and retain attorneys.
Also Tuesday, an amendment to the Kettleman Hills pedestrian bridge project prompted comment from Robinson. The amendment proposed a substitution for the project’s subconsultant, who will prepare the plans, specifications and estimate package for the project.
The project has been approved and is set to be fully funded with state money.
Robinson, however, said that he believes state money is not free, the project expends “too much for too few,” and is not an efficient use of government funds.
“Stop throwing good money after bad,” he said.
The board approved the amendment 4-1, with Robinson voting no.
In other board news, a multi-way stop at 17th and Idaho avenues was unanimously approved after a study of the site determined an all-way stop would alleviate some of the traffic issues faced at the location.