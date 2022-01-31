The entire student body from St. Rose McCarthy School turned out Monday morning to honor the first responders from Kings County, including sheriff's deputies, Hanford Police officers, Hanford firefighters, the Hanford Police canine unit, and ambulance services.  

Some notables showing up for the parade included Kings County Sheriff David Robinson and Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp.

Students held up homemade signs expressing love for the officers and other first responders.

Principal Rachael Manzo and Vice-Principal Jess Ramos also took turns making grand entrances to the delight of the gathered students.

