The 2019 St. Anthony Celebration will be held Friday, Aug. 2 to Monday, Aug. 5 at the Kings County Fairgrounds and Immaculate Heart Church.
Here is a schedule of events:
Friday, July 26
12:00 pm Cattle Auction at A & M Livestock Auction,
12051 8th Ave, Hanford, CA
Friday, August 2
7:00 pm Mass for the Sick celebrated by Rev. Fr. Pedro Cabral and Rev. Fr. Efrain Martinez at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church - 10355 E. Hanford Armona Rd., Hanford, CA
9:00 pm “Fados” at the Fairgrounds Rose Room, Entertainers: Sandra Pacheco, Jorge Costa, and Iria Martins. Accompanied by: Chico Avila and Manuel Escobar
Saturday, August 3
10:30 am Bodo de Leite. “The Fisherman” with the traditional “Pézinho” performed by: Manuel dos Santos, João Rodrigues, Antònio Azevedo, and José Ribeiro. Group “Folclòrico Saudade do Bravo from Tulare” followed by Tulare Portuguese Band (All Bodo de Leite participants-please be ready to leave at 10:30 am from the Fairgounds livestock area by the Hanford Armona Road gate. Upon arriving at the Market Place in the Fairgrounds, there will be the blessing of the animals, sweet bread, milk, and the traditional beef stew served to the community
11:30 am Bazaar open throughout the day
8:00 pm Presentation of the 2019 Queens in the Rose Room, followed by a dance with DJ Tony Nunes until midnight
9:00 pm “Cantoria” in the Market Place, with the above mentioned performers. Accompanied by: Rafael Ormonde, Michael Vierra, Tommy Vierra, and Frankie Lourenço. Pork sandwiches will be available for sale
Sunday, August 4
9:45 am Procession will leave from the Fairgrounds to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with the Saint Anthony statue accompanied by marching bands and various California Portuguese organization representatives. We appreciate that all participants arrive at the Fairgrounds by 9:00 am
9:45 am Bazaar open throughout the day
10:30 am Mass celebrated by Rev. Fr. Pedro Cabral and Rev. Fr. Efrain Martinez with Tulare Choir. After mass, the religious procession will return to the Fairgrounds, where a luncheon of Santa Maria steak will be offered by the Saint Anthony Festa.
12:30 pm Live auction of donated items
8:00 pm Dance with DJ Tony Nunes until midnight
9:00 pm Presentation of Queens and Grand March in the Rose Room.
Monday, August 5
5:00 pm Gates open at RIVERDALE RODEO GROUNDS
7:00 pm TRADITIONAL PORTUGUESE Tourada a Corda (Rope Bullfighting) 5 Wild Bulls, from “Ganadeiro” José Santos of Chowchilla
ADMISSION $5.00 Children under 12 free
Kings County Fairgrounds – 801 S. 10th Ave – Hanford , CA 93230
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church – 10355 E. Hanford Armona Rd. – Hanford, CA 93230
