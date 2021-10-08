The Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Logan Huecker, PhD of Three Rivers as its new Executive Director. Huecker joined SRT in 2020 as donor relations officer, and her appointment to her new post took effect October 1, 2021.
About the appointment, SRT Board Chair Rod Meade, of San Diego, said, “We look forward to leveraging Logan’s broader nonprofit experience and demonstrated skills in fundraising and community involvement and collaboration, strategic thinking and team building as SRT moves forward into exciting and challenging times.
Huecker has worked for more than two decades in the nonprofit and education sectors in California, Guatemala, and Honduras. Her work at SRT
taps her professional experience and expands upon her deep commitment to the natural and agricultural legacy of the Sierra foothills and Central Valley. She has experience leading nonprofit organizations and publicly funded
programs; managing staff teams, spearheading collaborative initiatives,
and implementing federal, state, and local policies.
Throughout her career, Logan has worked to identify and secure government and foundation funding sources, cultivate new donor relationships, and foster connections with current supporters.
She holds a PhD in Education from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and has served on the faculty of the Bard College Master of Arts in Teaching Program, as well as nonprofit boards.
She has also been a trainer and mentor for the California School Age Consortium (CalSAC). Logan lives on a ranch with her family, which includes a dog, a cat, a horse, and a dozen or so cattle.
