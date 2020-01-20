NAS LEMOORE – They’ve broken records and now they’re back. The Strike Fighter Squadrons 86 and 25 serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived at Lemoore Naval Air Station on Saturday, Jan. 18 after serving a 291-day deployment.
The Lincoln originally set sail from Norfolk, Virginia, on April 1 expecting to be deployed for the typical seven months. Their tour was extended four times however, under what their commanding officer Capt. Walter Slaughter called “extraordinary circumstances.” The carrier sailed to the Mediterranean and at different times was involved in sending warnings to Russia and Iran.
No matter what the reasons for their extended mission, family members were ecstatic that their sons, fathers, brothers, husbands and a daughter were back.
Known as the Sidewinders, the VFA-86 arrived first that morning. As the jets appeared in the thick clouds overhead, their families waved signs and flags, cheered and took pictures and video.
Decked out in the squadron’s colors of black and orange, Commanding Officer Cade Hines’ family – wife Stacie Hines, and their children Drake, Preston and Everly - waved miniature U.S. flags and signs made of his smiling face.
“They just broke the record for the longest nuclear-powered carrier to be deployed ever,” Stacie Hines said. The squadron was expected to return Oct. 31, but with four extensions and little opportunity for families to catch up with them in ports along the way, it’s made for an especially long deployment, she said. When she did get to catch up with her husband once in Hawaii, they almost missed that chance as well.
“They almost got turned around and had to go back out almost until June. It’s been a lot of uncertainty. That’s made for a very unpredictable and unsettling deployment. It definitely got tense there towards the end, but we made it through. They’ve at least taken off from the carrier so that’s great news,” she said as her eyes scanned the horizon.
The Lincoln wound up staying in the Middle East for seven months and when their relief ship, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, experienced electrical malfunctions, they were forced to extend their duty. The USS Truman finally arrived in December allowing the Lincoln to return to its home port of San Diego.
The previous deployment record of 290 days had been set by the same ship from July 20, 2002 to May 6, 2003, as the U.S. staged an invasion of Iraq that began March 20, 2003.
NAS Lemoore Public Affairs Officer Marcelo Calero said the squadrons typically get to be home for about a year before another deployment.
“They should be able to have some rest time now with their families,” he said as the second squadron arrived.
The VFA-25 arrived to their own families eager for their safe landing after being gone for so long.
Julie LeFils was eagerly waiting with her two young sons for her husband, Lt. Commander Richard LeFils. “I’m feeling all of the feelings at once,” she said while waiting for the pilots to land. “Overall, just absolute joy and thankfulness to our heavenly Father for getting us through. The emotions came when they actually flew over and we spotted them.”
Parents Paul and Michelle Zimmerman, of San Jose, waved signs they’d made for their daughter, Lt. Calli Zimmerman.
“She’s the only woman in the squadron,” Michelle Zimmerman said proudly waving as the jets arrived.
Calli’s sister, Jamie Zimmerman, and even more family friends were also on hand and beamed with pride as each fighter jet landed.
“I’m completely proud of her,” Jamie said. “She’s doing something I can never imagine ever trying to do.”
With the entire squadron, known as The Fist of the Fleet, landed, the pilots walked in as their families rushed out to greet them.
Once Calli Zimmerman hugged on her family and caught her breath, she said she was looking forward to a home-cooked meal.
“It feels great to be home. We did great work out there, but we’re happy to be home. I’m going to go home and I’m going to eat some home-made spaghetti!”
