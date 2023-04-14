The Hanford Fire Department is filled with dedicated firefighters such as Santa Barbara County native Bradley Napier, who is marking three years working for the City of Hanford.
Working as a firefighter is all about providing an essential service to the community, making sure residents are in the best possible hands during an emergency, said Napier, 33.
“I grew up ... in a small city called Lompoc, it's very similar to Hanford. I moved to Fresno in 2017, I got out of the military and decided to move to the area,” Napier said.
He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps before turning his sights on the public civil sector.
“After I left (the military) I decided to pursue something in the civil service aspect. So, I did a ridealong with fire and police and I fell in love with the fire department, and this is where I pursued my career,” said Napier.
Napier is based out of Fire Station 1, which also serves as the main headquarters for the Hanford Fire Department.
Standing in the firehouse between rows of firetrucks and specialty equipment, Napier stopped and took a moment to reflect — his biggest accomplishment, he said, is the connections he's been able to build over the years.
“A major highlight would have to be the family environment, brotherhood was something that I was really missing from the military, this allowed that outlet for me to have that brother and sisterhood once again,” Napier said.
Before he was hired Napier was a volunteer at the department for a year, experience that he said was critical.
Last year, Napier received his qualifications to become an acting fire truck operator, giving him the clearance to act in the engineering capacity for the department's newest fire apparatus, the 110-foot Pierce Velocity Truck.
His words of advice for anyone who's looking to get into his line of work — prepare early, and make sure to have an education.
“Education would be the biggest thing, and then as well start looking into getting into this career earlier, becoming an Explorer, joining a volunteer program, reaching out to working individuals,” Napier said.
After his military service, he was able to obtain his associate's degree in fire technology, and is looking to receive his bachelors next.
“I graduated with a high school diploma then left for the military, afterward I continued to pursue an associate in fire technology. I’m also looking into obtaining my bachelor's in emergency management from Fresno Pacific University,” said Napier.
A major difficulty when he first started working in the department was the strain of working for long periods, but over the years he's adjusted, said Napier.
“In this job, there are very few difficult aspects, the long hours, being away from your family for 48 hours, but at a certain point your family gets used to it as well,” said Napier.
Napier understands the importance of giving back to the community and points to the work of the department as proof of that.
“We’re giving back not only as first responders, but we also go out and work with public education, we also show up to events like Thursday Night Market, and we get to show that we are more involved not only in the emergency aspect but in the fire prevention one as well,” said Napier.