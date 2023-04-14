Bradley Napier
Firefighter Bradley Napier stands outside Hanford Fire Station 1. 

 David Moreno, Staff

The Hanford Fire Department is filled with dedicated firefighters such as Santa Barbara County native Bradley Napier, who is marking three years working for the City of Hanford.

Working as a firefighter is all about providing an essential service to the community, making sure residents are in the best possible hands during an emergency, said Napier, 33.

“I grew up ... in a small city called Lompoc, it's very similar to Hanford. I moved to Fresno in 2017, I got out of the military and decided to move to the area,” Napier said.

