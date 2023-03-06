The Hanford Fire Department was established in 1891, and since then has grown to include three stations, each with an individual crew of firefighters.
Enter Bakersfield native Moses Neal, who took the reins as the department's new battalion chief last week, and oversees all three stations.
Neal has worked around the Central Valley for the majority of his 30-year career, now he’s making Hanford his home.
“I’m originally from Bakersfield, I went to different schools around the area and spent some time at Cal State Bakersfield before starting with the fire department in Kern County in 1990,” Neal said.
He worked with the Kern County Fire Department for 27 years, retiring in December 2017 as a captain. A month later he decided to go back to school.
“I retired in December 2017, I decided to go back to school in January 2018, and after that I worked for the city of Victorville for two-and-a-half years,” said Neal.
He recalled an event in his early childhood that originally motivated him to become a firefighter.
“I was probably 7 or 8 years old, we had a really bad experience with a fire in my family, we had a car that was purposely set on fire,” he said. “We were visiting other family members at the time, and when we came home the fire department was there, putting out the last parts of my dad’s car.”
Neal described the moment as life-changing because it was the first time he had seen a firefighter up close.
“These guys were big and strong and they had all their gear on them, I can even remember the smell that was coming off their clothes, the memory was stuck in the back of my head,” Neal said.
“It's all about connectivity,” he said about advice for anyone who may be interested in becoming a firefighter. Having an underlying passion for the profession is a must, according to Neal.
“The best thing a person can do if they are interested at all is seek a firefighter or the specific type of firefighter that they are interested in becoming and ask them about their background, from education to where they started working,” he said.
As the new battalion chief, Neal's job is to make sure everything and everyone in the department are in top working order.
“As a leader in training, I have to see if there are gaps that we may need to fill … if there are citizens that are unhappy with our services I can bridge those gaps, I make sure our equipment is in top shape, making sure we stay aware of all the new trends and techniques that are available to us,” he said.
Neal described some of the most rewarding aspects of his career as having been during training sessions, when he gets to pass down valuable knowledge and skills to a new generation of firefighters.
When asked about safety tips for local residents, Neal overwhelmingly insisted that residents keep their smoke detectors working and up-to-date.
He also recommends that residents create an evacuation plan and meeting point with their families in case of an emergency.
“Smoke detectors work 24 hours, seven days a week as long as they're charged up and plugged in properly. What we suggest is that every time the time changes, you should check your smoke detector to make sure it is working,” he said.
Neal's message for the community is filled with gratitude, and excitement about the future.
“Thank you for this opportunity that I have, I’m going to work extremely hard to bring the best service to the community possible,” he said. “I’m really happy to be here, this a wonderful community to work and live in, I can already tell that everyone is welcoming.”