Hanford's new battalion chief, Moses Neal, stands outside of Hanford Fire Station 1. 

 David Moreno, Staff

The Hanford Fire Department was established in 1891, and since then has grown to include three stations, each with an individual crew of firefighters.

Enter Bakersfield native Moses Neal, who took the reins as the department's new battalion chief last week, and oversees all three stations.

Neal has worked around the Central Valley for the majority of his 30-year career, now he’s making Hanford his home.

