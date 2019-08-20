The Sierra Pacific High School cheer and dance teams recently earned the top awards at their camps once again, and the students are still riding high on their accomplishments.
On July 29, 19 members of the Golden Bear varsity cheer team traveled to California State University, Sacramento, to attend the Universal Cheerleading Association Camp, along with high school teams from all over the state.
During this camp, Coach Betty McVay said the team received multiple team and individual awards.
Not only did they earn superior ratings in all of their performances, they also earned first place in “cheer”, second place in “sideline routine”, the camp “Energy Award”, the “Spirit Award”, and were named the camp's "Top Team.”
As a result of these awards, McVay said the entire team was invited to perform at the Citrus Bowl, which will be played in Orlando, Florida, on New Year’s Day.
McVay said team members Arely Aispuro, Rian Calhoun, Mayce Taggart and Alisa Young were all recognized as finalists for technical jumps. She said Calhoun was named best male jumper in the entire camp and Young was named best female jumper in entire camp.
Calhoun and Adriana Dutra, both seniors, and sophomore Ava Miya-Jewett were selected for the All American Cheer Team and invited to perform in London, England.
Dutra, captain of the cheer team, cheer co-captain Jillian Rogers, stunting captain Anastyn McVay and Calhoun, stunting co-captain, were all invited to perform in the Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World in November, McVay said.
She said Linda Danley and Miya-Jewett were recognized with "Pin it Forward" awards for exhibiting all the characteristics of an outstanding spirit leader.
The cheer team returned to Hanford on July 31 and on Aug. 2 the varsity dance team left for camp at University of California, Santa Cruz.
McVay said the elite dance camp is through the United Spirit Association, which means attendance is through invitation only. She said the team qualified for the invitation because of the awards they received at their camp last year.
She said the SPHS dance team also earned multiple awards at this elite camp, including a Superior Plaque for their team and individual performances, the “Spirit Award”, the “Unity Award”, and were once again named Top Team.
Dance captain Megan Ulibarri and dance co-captain Linda Danley were invited to perform in the Spirit Spectacular in Florida.
Calhoun, Danley, Ulibarri, Anastyn McVay, Jillian Rogers and Abigail Salyer were selected by the USA coaching staff for the USA All American Dance Team and invited to perform in Rome, Italy.
Calhoun, Miya-Jewett and Dutra were also recognized as outstanding spirit leaders and received "Pin it Forward" awards.This was the second camp in a row for Miya-Jewett to receive that distinction, McVay said.
Danley, Rogers, Salyer and Anastyn McVay were selected as Top Five Dancers of the entire camp, meaning Sierra Pacific held four the five prestigious spots, McVay said.
Rogers, a senior, received the “Technical Excellence in Dance” award and Danley, also a senior, received the “Dance Star” award — a recognition as the top dancer of the entire camp.
The team returned home on Aug. 5.
Dutra said the challenge of attending two camps in one week, one being a rigorous elite camp, was met with unity and effort from the team members.
“Instead of conflict arising, as one would expect due to stress and exhaustion, our teams grew closer than ever, building a bond that continues to grow,” Dutra said. “Our unity as a team allowed us and our members to earn top team, all American, dance star, best technique, and most spirited honors at both camps.
She said the successes of the team do not end at the camps.
“Our teams continue to receive praise and distinction,” Dutra continued. “We owe this not only to the incredible talent of our members, but also to the connections we have made with each other. We are not only a team, we are friends [and] we are a family."
McVay said over half of the team are seniors and have worked all four years of high school towards these accomplishments. She said she is honored to be able to coach the amazing young women and men on the teams.
“The talent is off the chart, but the thing that impresses me the most is the dynamics that they have with each other,” McVay said. “The reason why they are so accomplished is that they know each other well, they help each other with their weaknesses and they complement each other’s strengths. It is hard to find a team that works together as well as they do. They truly understand what teamwork is about."
