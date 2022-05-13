SpaceX successfully launched its fourth Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday afternoon on schedule, despite an initial concern about windy conditions that projected liftoff to be 40% favorable.
The weather, however, cooperated and the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4 under calm, sunny skies, and successfully deployed a batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit an hour after takeoff.
The satellites have joined the existing constellation of Starlink satellites that serve to improve the company's network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world.
Approximately three minutes after liftoff, SpaceX's reusable first-stage booster separated from the rocket and made its way back into Earth's atmosphere where it was confirmed to have touched down on the autonomous spaceport droneship called "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The mission represents the booster's 95th successful launch, having propelled 112 payloads into orbit on four previous missions, including NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission that launched from Vandenberg in November 2021, according to reports.