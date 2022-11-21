Saturday's Soroptimist Festival of Trees was a smashing success, according to organizers.

The money raised by the auction of 43 lavishly decorated trees and the 657 guests who bid on them goes towards local scholarships for needy students in the community.

Chairwoman Amory Marple said the event “is the group's only fundraiser”.

The Commercial Building at the Kings Fairgrounds was packed with eager buyers for the 43 trees.

