Saturday's Soroptimist Festival of Trees was a smashing success, according to organizers.
The money raised by the auction of 43 lavishly decorated trees and the 657 guests who bid on them goes towards local scholarships for needy students in the community.
Chairwoman Amory Marple said the event “is the group's only fundraiser”.
The trees at the event, held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, were decorated with everything from toys to brightly colored bagels, and for the first time in the history of the Festival of Trees, five $1,000 trees were made available to the lucky ticket holders during the selection at the end of the day.
Two of the most prized trees were the ones from the Tachi Hotel and Casino, which featured dozens of $100 gift cards, and the tree from Mike’s Grill. That one came with a Blackstone Barbecue grill and the tools to work it with.
After more than two hours of tree shopping and stuffing the adjoining boxes full of tickets, the auction was called to a halt at exactly noon, then lunch supplied by Pardini’s of Fresno was served.
The event ended with the naming of the winners.
