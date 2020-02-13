Sons of Italy host Sweetheart Serenade this weekend

HANFORD – The Sons of Italy are reigniting an old Hanford tradition and inviting the community to celebrate Valentine’s Day while supporting a good cause.

“We want to have a fun night like we used to and get everyone away from their phones and computers,” organizer and club member Michael Leoni said.

The Hanford Sons of Italy Lodge #1543’s annual Sweetheart Serenade dinner, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hanford Fraternal Hall, will raise funds for Valley Children’s Hospital.

The club, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last September, has a rich history in Kings County and the Sweetheart Serenade is part of that history.

The Sons and Daughters of Italy – the groups were separate and distinct before merging – hosted the Sweetheart Serenade throughout the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Leoni said. In its heyday, the event drew several hundred people. The Valentine’s Day dinner was ultimately discontinued in the ‘80s after a downturn in popularity. Leoni said that as people began having more nightlife and social event options in town, the event’s turnout declined.

The club brought the event back about five years ago to the delight of those that remember its heyday – and anyone that’s interested in Italian food on Valentine’s Day.