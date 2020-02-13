Sons of Italy host Sweetheart Serenade this weekend

HANFORD – The Sons of Italy are reigniting an old Hanford tradition and inviting the community to celebrate Valentine’s Day while supporting a good cause.
“We want to have a fun night like we used to and get everyone away from their phones and computers,” organizer and club member Michael Leoni said.
The Hanford Sons of Italy Lodge #1543’s annual Sweetheart Serenade dinner, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hanford Fraternal Hall, will raise funds for Valley Children’s Hospital.
The club, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last September, has a rich history in Kings County and the Sweetheart Serenade is part of that history.
The Sons and Daughters of Italy – the groups were separate and distinct before merging – hosted the Sweetheart Serenade throughout the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Leoni said. In its heyday, the event drew several hundred people. The Valentine’s Day dinner was ultimately discontinued in the ‘80s after a downturn in popularity. Leoni said that as people began having more nightlife and social event options in town, the event’s turnout declined.
The club brought the event back about five years ago to the delight of those that remember its heyday – and anyone that’s interested in Italian food on Valentine’s Day.
“We’re trying to get it going again,” he said. “It’s a wonderful night.”
After the dinner, which will be comprised of homemade soup, salad, ravioli, chicken and cannoli, the event will feature a magic show.
“We like to think we put on a pretty good dinner and a pretty good show,” Leoni said.
The event is semi-formal with a casual atmosphere, he said.
“You’ll see people wearing jeans and nice shirts and other folks wearing slacks and a blazer,” he said.
Leoni, whose parents and grandparents were members of the club, has been a member off-and-on for about 45 years, he said.
In addition to “rubbing elbows and talking about family, the community and the old country,” the club is a way for members and the community to support Valley Children’s Hospital, specifically patients with birth defects.
“We like to spread the money around and keep it as local as we can,” he said.
In addition to proceeds of ticket sales going toward the hospital, the event will feature a silent auction to raise funds for the Sons of Italy’s primary cause — Valley Children's Hospital.
The group also raises funds for scholarships for local students by hosting spaghetti dinner fundraisers regularly.
Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight.
Tickets are available in advance by calling Leoni at 559-212-8773. Some tickets may be available at the door, but those interested are urged to call ahead of time, Leoni said.