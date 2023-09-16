A Sonoco plant in Exeter is expected to shut down on Nov. 1, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act slip received by one of the plant's workers.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act is a federal law that mandates companies to give workers at least 60 days of calendar notice for mass layoffs or plant closures, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Sonoco's corporate communications team confirmed the plant would be closing and said 315 jobs would be affected.