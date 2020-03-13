Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says

“1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias following the rocket attack on March 11 at Camp Taji, Iraq,” Lt. Col. Adam S. Camarano, commander, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division said in a press release from Fort Hood. “Specialist Mendez was a cherished signal support systems specialist in 1-227th Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. The regiment and his fellow Soldiers are grieving the loss of a true warrior. Command Sergeant Major Travis Eicher and I would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias. His loss is felt across the our formation and he will not be forgotten.”