Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says

A soldier from Hanford was killed in a defense strike, along with another U.S. service member, in Iraq on Wednesday, the Department of Defense said.
The DOD identified Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford was killed on March 11 by "enemy indirect fire" at Camp Taji in Iraq. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma was also killed.
Officials say the operation targeted five weapons storage facilities belonging to the Kata'ib Hizbollah militia. A service member from the United Kingdom was also killed in the attack, and 14 others were wounded. The incident is still under investigation.
Mendez Covarrubias entered the Army in June 2018 as a signal support systems specialist and has been assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, since March 2019.
“1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias following the rocket attack on March 11 at Camp Taji, Iraq,” Lt. Col. Adam S. Camarano, commander, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division said in a press release from Fort Hood. “Specialist Mendez was a cherished signal support systems specialist in 1-227th Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. The regiment and his fellow Soldiers are grieving the loss of a true warrior. Command Sergeant Major Travis Eicher and I would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias. His loss is felt across the our formation and he will not be forgotten.”
Mendez Covarrubias deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in October 2019.
“Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias earns our greatest honor for his combat service and sacrifice on the mission to, permanently, defeat ISIS in Iraq,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and III Corps commanding general. “On behalf of the Phantom Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, community, Emma and I send our deepest condolences to Juan’s family, friends, and 1st Cavalry Division troopers during this difficult time of mourning. Specialist Mendez was a warrior who will forever be remembered.”
Mendez Covarrubias’ awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon and Army Service Ribbon.