The Southern California Gas Company has announced that it’s expecting to see a decrease in the monthly bill rates for natural gas in February. The SoCalGas company is the main supplier of natural gas to the City of Hanford as well as other areas throughout Kings County.
The SoCalGas company issued a statement regarding a 68% market price drop in natural gas from January into February. The company is estimating that customers that received high gas bills can expect a significant decrease this month.
In a Facebook post, Hanford Mayor Travis Paden posted a screenshot of his monthly SoCalGas bill, which totaled $672.16. The post was in response to Assemblymember Devon Mathis.