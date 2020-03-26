SoCalGas announces closure of payment offices

HANFORD — Effective immediately, Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) payment offices will be closed. There are several ways to pay your bill including phone, online, and drop-off. See more options at socalgas.com/es/coronavirus.
The company will continue to attend essential and emergency appointments, including reports of suspicion of gas leaks, carbon monoxide presence checks and natural gas service interruptions. Some non-essential service visits (including work on pool boilers, grillers and fireplaces) are suspended for the moment.
As always, if you suspect a gas leak or perceive the smell of natural gas, call them immediately at 800-427-2200 / en español 800-342-4545.
