SoCalGas announces closure of payment offices

HANFORD — Effective immediately, Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) payment offices will be closed. There are several ways to pay your bill including phone, online, and drop-off. See more options at socalgas.com/es/coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The company will continue to attend essential and emergency appointments, including reports of suspicion of gas leaks, carbon monoxide presence checks and natural gas service interruptions. Some non-essential service visits (including work on pool boilers, grillers and fireplaces) are suspended for the moment.

As always, if you suspect a gas leak or perceive the smell of natural gas, call them immediately at 800-427-2200 / en español 800-342-4545.