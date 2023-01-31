Missing Hikers California
A snow-covered Mount Baldy, the highest peak among the San Gabriel Mountains, looms behind downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 25. 

 Richard Vogel

This winter's major storm events have created a snowpack at high Sierra Nevada elevations that is already far above what is considered normal water content on April 1 when the winter’s snow conditions are typically considered to have reached their maximum, according to a Kings River Water Survey.

“This year’s first snow surveys show the measured snowpack water content at the 10 high country Kings watershed locations KRWA measured is 148% of the April 1 average,” Kings River Water Association Watermaster Steve Haugen said Tuesday. “That is a water supply that will not run off until the snow starts melting with warmer weather.”

Preliminary numbers — including snow depth, snow water equivalent and other factors — indicate the present Kings basin snowpack could generate 130%-140% of spring runoff.

