HANFORD — There was hardly a parking space in sight near the new Smart & Final Extra! Wednesday morning during the store’s grand opening.
To celebrate the occasion, Smart & Final employees, Hanford Chamber of Commerce members and city of Hanford council members and staff joined together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store, located at 552 N. 11th Ave. in Hanford.
While Smart & Final is not new to Hanford — its first location downtown opened almost 50 years ago in the early 70s — it has expanded. It moved from its original 7,000 square foot location to an expanded 13,000 square foot location on east Lacey Boulevard.
District Manager Jim Wood said customers wanted them to expand even more, so the new 35,000 square foot Smart & Final Extra! is almost three times the size of the previous store.
Wood said the Extra! store is a one-stop shop, offering around 6,000 more items than the previous location, including an over 100-foot section of produce, USDA-certified meats, a full line of organic food, a full bakery, frozen and packaged grocery items, personal care and household products, bulk items, an upscale wine and liquor department and its signature oven roasted chicken.
With the expansion, customers will also enjoy the addition of a bulk department with scoopable grains, coffee, nuts and more.
“We’re here to really nourish the community in which we serve,” Wood said, adding the store hired about 60 new associates.
Store Manager Chris Cassera said the whole team is excited to open the Extra! store in Hanford and continue to serve the community.
You have free articles remaining.
“We look forward to providing quality, value and convenience to households and businesses right here in the neighborhood,” Cassera said.
During the ceremony, Cassera presented donations to two local nonprofits on behalf of the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation.
The first donation in the amount of $2,500 went to Hanford Youth Baseball, an organization established to teach youth ages 4-12 baseball rules, skills, mental and physical development, sportsmanship and fair play.
Ryan Barcellos and Christy Costa from Hanford Youth Baseball accepted the check. Barcellos thanked the store for the donation and said the money will go towards improvements at the baseball complex.
A $2,500 donation was also given to Kings Community Action Organization, which offers programs that develop self-sufficiency in individuals, families and communities.
Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO, said the organization was surprised but very happy and excited Smart & Final reached out for partnership. He said the money will go towards the organization’s food bank as well as its women’s shelter.
“It will be put to good use very quickly,” Garner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.