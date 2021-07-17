Community members in Hanford and surrounding areas now have access to more providers with the addition of six new residents. The residents, who have medical degrees, are receiving their training at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Family Medicine Residency.
On June 1, the residents and their family members took part in a White Coat Ceremony, which signifies their entrance into the medical profession.
On July 1, the residents began caring for patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Family Medicine Residency, 1025 N. Douty St./Harris Building, Ste. 110. The residents will also care for patients at the Adventist Health Hanford medical center on 115 Mall Drive.
“I’m thrilled to begin collaborating with the residents, so we can focus on and address the conditions that are prevalent in our rural communities, including diabetes, hypertension and obesity,” said Dr. Jyothi Patri, Hanford Residency Program director.
About the Hanford residents
Harkomal Kaur, MD - Attended University of California, Los Angeles for undergraduate studies, then medical school at Ross University School of Medicine. Though she grew up in India, she considers the Central Valley her hometown, since her family lives here. As a child, living in India, she remembers having to travel far to receive vaccinations. She’s now committed to serving rural communities in the Central Valley. She’s fluent in English, Hindi and Punjabi.
Tahmores Matin, MD – Attended University of California, Riverside for undergraduate studies, then medical school at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara. He completed an internship at New York Medical College Interfaith Hospital. His mom is an Intensive Care Unit nurse, so he spent most of his free time in hospitals, which is where his love for medicine began. He also witnessed the impact a doctor could have, when his father suffered a heart attack and needed multiple bypasses and stents. He wants to have an impact by providing care to rural areas. He’s fluent in English, Farsi and Spanish.
Lina Mazin Mohammed, MD – Grew up in Baghdad, Iraq and earned her medical degree from University of Sharjah. She moved to the United States and volunteered at free clinics to help uninsured families. Her mentor in medicine was her grandmother who she would accompany to a private clinic in an underserved area of Iraq. She became inspired by her grandmother’s passion for community healthcare. She’s now excited to work in a diverse population in need of healthcare services. She is fluent in English and Arabic.
Youstina Morkos, MD – Earned a medical degree from Sohag University, Faculty of Medicine and completed an internship at Sohag University Hospital. She grew up in a small city in upper Egypt called Sohag, where there was limited resources and poor access to healthcare. This is what sparked her desire to help people with their physical and mental sufferings, regardless of socioeconomic status. She looks forward to the exposure to different cultures in the Central Valley. She’s fluent in English and Arabic.
Umer Rashid, MD – Earned a medical degree from Sargodha Medical College in Pakistan and completed an internship at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, Pakistan. He worked as a clinical research coordinator at Fresno Clinical Research Center for two years with a primary focus on NASH, a hidden epidemic. He completed clinical observerships at various clinics and hospitals in the Central Valley. His family immigrated to the Central Valley four years ago and now he calls it home. He’s fluent in English, Urdu, Punjabi and Hindi.
Khaing Win, MD – Earned a medical degree from University of Medicine 2 in Yangon, Myanmar and completed an internship at Thingangyun Sanpya Hospital in Yangon, where she was raised. Since childhood, she was inspired and impressed by the noble profession of a doctor, which she saw in action when accompanying her grandfather to his medical visits. She became committed to pursuing the profession after developing facial nerve palsy at the age of 16. She is fluent in English, Burmese and Mandarin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.