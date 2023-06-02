Friends and family gathered on Thursday evening to celebrate the Sierra Pacific High School graduating Class of 2023, pouring into the Neighbor Bowl to cheer on the more than 200 graduates.

Simone Rodriquez, senior class president, started the commencement ceremony reflecting on the past four years, and shared some words of encouragement with her classmates.

“Seniors, our fourth year must be a charm because I'm finally here face-to-face with all of you at once tonight, we have done it,” Rodriquez said. “The past four years have surely not even been easy, but we did it. I’m humbled to have grown up alongside so much talent, intelligence, athleticism, and character.”

