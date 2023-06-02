Friends and family gathered on Thursday evening to celebrate the Sierra Pacific High School graduating Class of 2023, pouring into the Neighbor Bowl to cheer on the more than 200 graduates.
Simone Rodriquez, senior class president, started the commencement ceremony reflecting on the past four years, and shared some words of encouragement with her classmates.
“Seniors, our fourth year must be a charm because I'm finally here face-to-face with all of you at once tonight, we have done it,” Rodriquez said. “The past four years have surely not even been easy, but we did it. I’m humbled to have grown up alongside so much talent, intelligence, athleticism, and character.”
Sierra Pacific Principal Darin Parson introduced the board of trustees and shared a few words of reflection with the graduating class.
“In thinking about tonight and your graduation, I reflected on my journey in education and who had an impact on me. There was the elementary school principal who complimented me on my achievements when I didn’t even know she knew who I was, there was the middle school teacher who pounded into my head the correct spelling of the word a lot, and that it was actually two words,” said Parson.
From across the Neighbor Bowl students and parents alike could be seen holding back their emotions as the principal delivered his heartfelt speech.
He ended his speech with one piece of advice for graduates, “As all of you prepare to enter a new phase in your lives, find your place to make an impact,” said Parson.
Caroline Quintero, an elected class speaker, shared a message of unity as she spoke with her classmates for the last time.
“I’m going to keep my message simple, be yourself, find yourself, we’re at one of the few times in our lives when we can make dramatic changes to who we are. We are no longer children seeking our parent’s approval, we are young people striking out on our own,” said Quintero.
Cheers from the crowd could be heard as Quintero delivered her speech, someone yelled out “We’re so proud of you.”
Parson introduced the graduates with distinctions, students who had finished all eight semesters with a 4.0 GPA or higher — this year Sierra Pacific had a record-breaking number of 36 students who were recognized.
Isabella Garcia was the last student speaker of the night, and ended the ceremony with a heartfelt speech that reflected on issues such as having to navigate high school during a global pandemic.
“Going into high school, none of us ever signed up for a global pandemic that would make our high school experience just a little bit more odd than most. Although it did come in handy at times when you woke up late for class and could just pull out the excuse, I’m sorry my Wi-Fi wasn’t working,” said Garcia.
Garcia ended her speech by reminding her classmates to take it one step at a time, and that with hard work and focus, they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.