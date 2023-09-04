You have a lot of time to think when you’re in the saddle or hiking high country in the Sierra Nevada.
After days and nights this summer spent fending off mosquitos not only from my own person, but from my dog, horse and mule, I found myself spending an inordinate portion of that time distracting myself through haiku and senryu.
Fleming Lake, you beaut.
Too bad about the skeeters.
Blood loss. Itchy. Bye.
Let’s just call the 2023 Central Sierra Nevada season “Death by 1,000 Mosquitos”.
Blame the silliness on blood loss.
Indeed, mosquitos have been among the greatest complaints among High Sierra explorers this season following historic winter storms. Heavy snow pack was late to melt. It flooded meadows, streams and rivers, filled lakes to their brims and then some, and left backcountry travelers in fits.
Deep in the northwestern corner of Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park, just south of the Sierra National Forest boundary, the San Joaquin South Fork Bridge was reduced to a twisted pile of steel.
Hikers traversing the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail or 211-mile John Muir Trail were both diverted from that shared section of trail. Some chose to detour 32 miles over Hell for Sure Pass, through Thompson Pass and on to Florence Lake for reentry, others opted for an unmarked route referred to as “Over the Top,” or any number of other self-determined, unmarked routes.
“The rivers were super crazy. There was so much snow there was this raging river with a 15-foot wall of snow on each side that was overhanging the river, so you had to climb into the river, then ford a river that was hip-deep and ice cold, and then climb out the other side, so it was super dangerous,” said Alexander “Cowboy Boy” Stevens of Stockholm, Sweden.
He had started his PCT attempt months earlier at the U.S./Mexico border.
Traveling solo, he opted for the safer option of many backcountry hikers this season: he exited the trail, took a ride to Donner Pass to rejoin the trail and hike on to the Oregon/Washington border before returning to the Central Sierra in late July to attempt a later attack.
“I was fine with the snow in the north, but with the water it was just too dangerous down here,” Stevens said.
Regardless of route, adventurers have been wearing head nets, and most have run out of mosquito repellent, if they’re using any at all, well before their anticipated resupply stations.
Traditionally, the bug season deep into August turns from mosquitos to yellowjacket wasps. Instead, the scores of Outward Bound hikers exploring Red Mountain Basin, Hell for Sure Pass, and into Goddard Canyon commented first on the bugs before recounting their adventures learning to trek cross country among the granite ridges and picturesque lakes.
Hikers on any number of communication channels for PCT and JMT routes say there’s no discounting the disheartening impact of being swarmed by blood-suckers during particularly soul-sucking days.
From the west side, approaching the Sierra on the pavement appears quite similar to previous seasons: the 2020 Creek Fire damage along Highway 168 below and well beyond Shaver Lake and over Kaiser Pass is still apparent. Baby pines have yet to emerge from the scorched earth, and it’s unlikely the forest will return to its previous grandeur for a generation or more.
That devastation, however, has opened sweeping views previously unseen by modern generations. The dense pine forest view has been replaced by wide open views. Visitors may spot Minarets from 25 miles away, or discover nearer granite faces previously obscured by trees.
Seasoned visitors returning to the dams and waterways will note the bank-to-bank creeks, rivers and lakes, and abundant wildflowers in meadows and along sunny hillsides.
Some seasonal campers and explorers delayed or canceled their summer plans. Campgrounds like Mono Hot Springs and Edison Lake didn’t open until well after the traditional June season openers. Even the dispersed general forest camping was inaccessible due to passes still blocked by walls of snow.
Though the roads and trails in the lowlands largely have been cleared, it doesn’t take explorers long to discover the toll the heavy winter brought to the trails. Reports of heavy trail work streamed in from up and down the Sierra.
Backcountry Horsemen of California units as well as off-highway vehicle clubs dispatched their volunteer crews to clear trail and rebuild trail infrastructure in partnership with the Forest Service.
On my 13-mile, single-track trail up on trip two of three this season, I passed nearly 300 trees Sierra National Forest Wilderness Program crews cleared from my intended route. They traditionally use chainsaws up to the wilderness boundary, then cross-cut handsaws throughout the wilderness where no power tools nor wheeled vehicles are allowed.
In some areas, the massive trees fell like toothpicks across the trail in criss-crossing piles that would have caused hikers to leave, and potentially lose, the trail and would have made travel by horse near impossible.
Other obstacles that diverted travelers from the PCT, JMT and innumerable less-storied, though equally-spectacular routes included snow fields and spectacular run-off well into the summer months. Some strapped on cramp-ons or microspikes to forge ahead. Others like Stevens opted to bypass the heavily impacted central Sierra Nevada, pick up the trail from Donner Pass north to Canada, then return to run the central section beginning late in August.
Stevens entered the trail at the southern border on March 16 and took advantage of the snowy conditions to ski from Kennedy Meadow to Bishop Pass, completing that descent at the end of May.
“It was very cool skiing down all those high passes. It was pretty crazy,” Stevens said.
He carried alpine touring equipment to enjoy that reward, among only a handful he came across sharing the special travel mode.
“It was quite physically demanding. Even if you’re carry very light-weight equipment like mine, it’s still an extra 15 pounds to bring over every climb. It’s so nice on the way down, but the reward is 45 minutes after eight hours of hiking to get there,” Alexander said.
One of those gave in to exhaustion and turned back at the halfway point, and rivers ahead soon turned Alexander around.
In late July, he returned to Bishop, this time hiking Bishop Pass, Muir Pass and through Evolution Valley to return to the trail. But Bear Creek remained too high to cross. He detoured upstream through Seven Gables to face Hilgard Branch and East Fork Bear Creek crossings individually before they joined with other tributaries downstream to form the roaring Bear Creek along the official PCT.
“It’s been a spectacular year for a hike,” Stevens said.
Just bring your bug spray, netting, and remember the key to backcountry travel, as in life: flexibility is the key to mental health.