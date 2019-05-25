FRESNO — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Health join American Ambulance, Fresno Fire Department, and Cal Fire – Fresno County Fire today to warn the public about the dangers of swimming in rivers, lakes, canals, ponding basins, and even pools.
People of all ages are strongly encouraged to practice water safety this holiday weekend.
“Be responsible this summer. A life jacket can save your life. Never mix alcohol and water activities, and adults should always be watchful of little ones around them,” says Dr. Mercy Kagoda, Fresno County Deputy Health Officer.
For those recreating in or near or in the water this summer, they can reduce the chance of a drowning accident just by wearing a life jacket or taking other precautions.
“Respect the water and don’t try to outswim your ability. Cold temperatures, swift currents and debris present dangerous conditions. Only swim in designated areas; canals should never be considered a safe place to cool off,” says Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.
Make your visit to any recreation area a safe and enjoyable one. The County of Fresno, American Ambulance, Fresno Fire Department, and Cal Fire – Fresno County Fire would like to remind everyone: “Have a fun and safe summer and remember: taking water safety precautions saves lives, maybe your own.”
PSAs and additional information on water safety is available at www.fcdph.org/water.
