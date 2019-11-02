HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff's Office received a $1,500 donation from Walmart to go towards the Sheriff Athletic League (SAL) on Friday.
The Hanford Walmart's donation will benefit the newest SAL program, an anti-bullying jiu-jitsu class.
"The class is geared for kids ages 5 to 12 and it teaches them to stand up for themselves and recognize when there are in dangerous situations, teaching them through martial arts how to become better kids in society," Sgt. Chris Barsteceanu said. "We’ve been very successful in reaching quite a few kids, but it’s donations like this one that Walmart is willing to give out that is going to help us do so much more."
The class, which is already full, contains about 30 children and is one way the sheriff's office is trying to rebuild the SAL program, Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam said.
"SAL is a community program that has everything to do with athletics, such as t-ball, softball and baseball," Putnam said. "Some of (those activities) have faded, but we are hoping to reinvigorate SAL through Sgt. Barsteceanu’s leadership in this class."
The donation will help the sheriff's office with the purchase of mats, safety equipment and insurance for the jiu-jitsu class.
