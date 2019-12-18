HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday after he fled from deputies and led them on a long chase.
A little after 7 p.m., a deputy spotted a 1994 Mercury Tracer traveling south on 12th Avenue near Everett Avenue. Officials said the deputy noticed the registration was expired on the Mercury and he attempted to stop the driver.
Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the Mercury, later identified as 54-year-old Billy Darnell, sped off and turned onto a dirt road near a dairy in an effort to flee.
Deputies pursued Darnell for approximately 25 minutes and covered about 20 miles at high speeds. They said the pursuit took place on both surface streets and dirt roads.
During the chase, deputies said Darnell failed to stop at seven stops signs and drove in the opposing lane several times. They said Darnell showed little to no concern for the safety of other motorists on the roadway.
The pursuit concluded in Fresno County near a dairy in the 1700 Block of Mt. Whitney Avenue and deputies said Darnell was taken into custody. A female passenger was questioned and released, officials said.
It was ultimately discovered that Darnell was driving on a suspended driver's license and had six outstanding warrants for his arrest, three of them being felonious, authorities said.
Darnell is currently being held in the Kings County Jail without bail.
