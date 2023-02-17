Hanford business owner Sheri Tos will be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Dinner this Thursday, and her business, Sensory Rock, has been named Business of The Year.
Tos defines herself as a woman led by faith, and said that it was her passion for helping others in the community that led her to open her business.
“I was doing a youth program at our church and we had a child that didn’t fit into a box and he was exhibiting really big behaviors … I really wanted to try to see what was going on with this kiddo, I just felt like instead of punishing him for not fitting into the box, we need to help him and meet him where he was at,” she said.
Sensory Rock, located in downtown Hanford, describes itself as a safe space for children to learn and play. The staff works with children to teach them emotional and intellectual skills, while providing them with physical and creative outlets.
Her work with the child at her church was a formative experience, Tos said, resulting in her pursuing opening Sensory Rock for special needs children.
“When that happened everything changed, I just had this mission, at the same time my kids were going to speech … I liked the fact that they were working with kids on the spectrum, I just felt a calling and I just said to my husband we need to do more and we need to help,” Tos said.
“I Googled franchises with special needs. My husband and I bought the building with the goal of being franchise owners … but because my own kids were not on the spectrum they did not let me invest in their company,” she said.
Tos said she decided that because she already had the mission she was going to make it happen anyway.
"We were very grassroots," she said. "I found a company called Fun Factory Sensory Gym, there in New Jersey, the owner found out we were farmers and he said to us, if you send us peaches I'll come build your gym for you, so we sent him peaches.”
Tos said that her business wouldn’t exist without the support of the community. Like others, she was impacted by the pandemic, she said.
“When we started this in 2018 it was built and we had our soft opening in December of 2019, our grand opening was supposed to be March 20, 2020, but with COVID we had to close, we never even got started,” she said.
“People before business always. I find out that when you pour and invest into others they pour and invest into you, I know that it’s such an honor to be named Business of the Year, and I could honestly say that we wouldn’t be Business of the Year if it wasn't for the community that poured into us.”
Tos said she is also thrilled to be Woman of the Year.
“It’s overwhelming, it's such an honor, I’m humbled, I’m surprised, there's so many amazing people in our community, so to be named felt just so amazing,” she said. “My Husband was born and raised here in Hanford … if you hear an accent I’m originally from Wisconsin, I moved here in 2009.”
“I serve on the board of Main Street, there are so many ways that I connect with the community. First, there's so many businesses that partner with us, for example we work closely with Story Book Garden, which you know is being honored for Non-profit of the Year."
She goes on to say, “Second, is my faith, that inspires me to do everything that I do, I do a lot of work with my local church, I like to think I led with my faith first.”
The Chamber of Commerce Dinner will take place Thursday, Feb, 23 at the First Baptist Church in Hanford. The dinner will also serve as a Chamber year in review and installation of new officers.
“The dinner is a rundown for upcoming events, we will also be installing our new board of officers," said Chamber Executive Director Amory Marple. "The Chamber will also announce its new Foundation, which will be in charge of the new Small Business Grant.”