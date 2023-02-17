Hanford business owner Sheri Tos will be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Dinner this Thursday, and her business, Sensory Rock, has been named Business of The Year.

Tos defines herself as a woman led by faith, and said that it was her passion for helping others in the community that led her to open her business.

“I was doing a youth program at our church and we had a child that didn’t fit into a box and he was exhibiting really big behaviors … I really wanted to try to see what was going on with this kiddo, I just felt like instead of punishing him for not fitting into the box, we need to help him and meet him where he was at,” she said.

